Paris Hilton wants her 17.9 million followers on Instagram to know she never steps out of the house looking – or smelling – less than perfect. The 40-year-old hotel heiress and socialite revealed as much in a post uploaded in time for Valentine’s Day, where she spilled the details on her date night essentials.

Before heading out for a romantic evening, Hilton makes sure she checks the “flirty” and “fierce” boxes, and she does that by choosing the right dress and perfume. See the post below.