Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Legs In Minidress Perched On Washing Machine

Did someone say 'Leg Day' because Kate Beckinsale stirred quite the internet debate in this sexy snap? The 48-year-old English actress bared her long slender legs in a black and white sheer dress. Why do laundry when you can just turn your utility room into a photoshoot studio?

Kate looks phenomenal in the sheer bodice and mini skirt with a long layered tulle train. The Guilty Party actress knows how to capture attention without trying too hard, as you can see from her platform-clad-toned limbs.