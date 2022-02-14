Kate Beckinsale, 48, has a fantastic body that she never shies away from flaunting. The Underworld actress also has a special love for the color black, probably because she knows it always makes her look exquisite (not like she doesn't look great in anything anyways.) This weekend she decided to bless her 5 million-plus Instagram followers with an impromptu photoshoot session before leaving the house.
Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Legs In Minidress Perched On Washing Machine
The Latest
Kate Beckinsale All Legs On The Washing Machine
Did someone say 'Leg Day' because Kate Beckinsale stirred quite the internet debate in this sexy snap? The 48-year-old English actress bared her long slender legs in a black and white sheer dress. Why do laundry when you can just turn your utility room into a photoshoot studio?
Kate looks phenomenal in the sheer bodice and mini skirt with a long layered tulle train. The Guilty Party actress knows how to capture attention without trying too hard, as you can see from her platform-clad-toned limbs.
More Leg Days
If you had to dress Kate on short notice, here's a cheat code for you: Get a Black mini dress! You can't say we never did anything nice for you.
The 46-year-old is all legs in this re-imagined corset high-low dress. The see-through bodice and flimsy net across her chest push her bosom up to display ample cleavage, while the leather-style net mesh high-low skirt frames her long-toned legs. She stands tall on a 6" platform sandal with thin straps caressing her feet seductively.
Kate In Christian Siriano
Last November, Kate joined Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair, Leslie Jones, and others to celebrate fashion icon Christian Siriano. She stepped out in a black mono-sleeve minidress with a ruched skirt flaunting her famous sexy legs. The exaggerated sleeve looks like a flower petal framing her toned arms and highlighting her manicured black nails. Alongside her love for black dresses, platform heels come a close second because she's wearing another platform sandal.
Kate Attends Paris Hilton's 3-Day Marathon Wedding
Paris Hilton's three-day marathon wedding rocked Hollywood last year. Her outfits were so spectacular they almost overshadowed the guests' but for a few like Kate Beckinsale who stood out regardless.
The actress wore an organza corset dress with a full skirt and leather gloves, and you can guess the color - Black. Pairing her statement outfit with the platforms from the Siriano show, she styled her dark blonde hair in a low bun and wore simple dropping earrings.