Donald Trump Won't Stop Talking About Jan 6, And Republicans Are Frustrated

Even one former Trump administration official told The Hill that it would be better for the GOP if Trump focused on his administration's achievements, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, instead of talking about losing to Joe Biden.

"I always think that President Trump should be talking about the unprecedented accomplishments from a policy perspective that he and his administration had over the four years he was in office. I don’t believe that it’s helpful to spend time relitigating the 2020 election," the official said.

One Trump ally, meanwhile, said that Republicans need to "figure out how to pivot and maneuver" around Trump's controversial public statements.

Another GOP strategist stressed that "Trump is a problem for the midterms," and that he "could be the difference between 40 and 20" House seats.