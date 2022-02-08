Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Keeps Legs Toned With These Exercises

Mikaela Shiffrin means serious business when it comes to working out her skier legs. After all, the two-time Olympic gold medalist needs extreme lower-body strength and stability to power down the slopes for her alpine skiing events.

As one would expect, her fitness routine is not for the faint of heart – quite literally. The proof is all over her Instagram where she loves to share videos of her gym sessions with her 1.1 million followers.

So what does an Olympic skier’s training looks like? See below.