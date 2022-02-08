Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Keeps Legs Toned With These Exercises

Mikaela Shiffrin means serious business when it comes to working out her skier legs. After all, the two-time Olympic gold medalist needs extreme lower-body strength and stability to power down the slopes for her alpine skiing events.

As one would expect, her fitness routine is not for the faint of heart – quite literally. The proof is all over her Instagram where she loves to share videos of her gym sessions with her 1.1 million followers.

So what does an Olympic skier’s training looks like? See below.

Lower-Body Strength Training

Shiffrin’s former coach Jeff Lackie told CNN, “Even though Mikaela makes slalom look effortless, much like a figure skater or a ballerina moving gracefully across the stage, there is a huge power component to that which makes that huge bound or series of tight turns look effortless.”

That is why strength training for the lower body is a huge part of the top alpine skier’s fitness regimen, which includes “squats and various types of lifts with a weighted bar,” Lackie added.

Isometric Band Clamshell And Step-Up Jump

Examples of Shiffrin’s grueling lower-body exercises, according to this Women’s Health article, include Isometric Band Clamshell and Step-Up Jump.

The former involves lying on your side, knees together and bent at a 45-degree angle with a mini resistance band placed below them. Then you raise one knee above the other as high as you can while keeping your heels together, and hold the position for 30 seconds.

Step-Up Jump, as the name suggests, involves stepping up on a box and jumping while holding a weight plate close to your chest to make it more challenging.

Barbell Lateral Lunge, Glute-Ham Raise And Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Barbell Lateral Lunge involves doing side lunges while carrying a barbell on your shoulders.

To do the Glute-Ham Raise, meanwhile, you lie face down on a back extension machine and then lower and raise your torso repeatedly while holding a resistance band to make it even tougher.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with 1/4 Squat involves holding a dumbbell in each hand, extending and raising one leg behind you while lowering your torso and bending the other leg forward, then doing a ¼ squat with that leg.

Balance Training

To round out her lower-body fitness routine, Shiffrin also does an hour of balance training. After all, keeping one’s balance is crucial to completing a high-speed run down the slope without crashing.

You’ll be amazed at the exercises the alpine skiing phenom does for stability training, like walking backwards on dumbbells lined up on the floor, jumping up the stairs four steps at a time, and stepping on balance disks while juggling, a video of which she posted on Instagram with the hashtags #circustraining #ialmostfellonmyface #butididnt.

