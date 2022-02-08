Donald Trump Was 'The Worst President' In History, GOP Lawmaker Says

Kinzinger said that Trump is "a man with a more fragile ego than anybody I've ever met, which the irony of it is, he walks around like the tough guy, but he's the one that gets more offended and wounded and sad than anybody I know."

The congressman stressed that, in his opinion, America "hit the bottom of its slide towards authoritarianism" on January 6, when a group of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building.

"We're gonna look back and say, 'wow, that was a moment we might have flown too close to the sun and we can never do that again.' That's my hope and prayer, because if not, we're in real trouble," he said.