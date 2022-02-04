Since her iconic role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory the bar rose higher for Kaley Cuoco, and she stepped up with her new role as Cassie in The Flight Attendant. In February last year, Kaley earned her first ever nomination in the Golden Globes Award. The 36-year-old knew then she had to attend the event in her "Sunday's best" to commemorate the achievement. Kaley enlisted the help of her trusted stylist Brad Goreski and together they created magic.
Kaley Cuoco Is A Fairytale Princess At Golden Globes With No Red Carpet
Cinderella Who?
It didn't matter that the Covid-19 pandemic prevented a live show with audience and a traditional red carpet (which is the best part of the event in our opinion), the first-time nominee dressed to impress. Kaley wore a silver tube Oscar de la Renta ballgown with silver star embellishments designed like pine trees in rows and columns. The short bodice hugged her upper body while a bejeweled line connected it the the full skirt.
Comfort Food In De La Renta
According to People Magazine, Goreski revealed that Kaley cried when she wore the de la Renta ballgown because it was another first for her. She styled her blonde hair in an understated sideswept center-part, and makeup minimal to keep attention on the statement dress.
While she won the non-red carpet show (in our humble opinion), "I'd like to thank... never mind," Cuoco lost the Golden Globes to Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara. Oh well, she didn't seem to mind much as she indulged in comfort desserts comprising Chocolate cake, Pizza, Mac and Cheese, Cupcakes, and Bubbly.
No worries though because Kaley had the opportunity to show off her impeccable style in public on the Emmy's actual Red Carpet.
Emmy's Comeback
Kaley stepped on that Emmys Red Carpet with the confidence of a nine-time nominee including her role as a cast mate. It was her first public appearance since her separation from Karl Cook, and she owned the moment. Walking the red carpet in a chic yellow Vera Wang dress, Kaley had the cameras going "click, click."
The plunging sweetheart neckline teased a little cleavage actions as the frilly straps framed her toned shoulders. Kaley styled her blond hair in a ponytail with bangs and lone tendrils on the side, while keeping her jewelry simple. The dress's ruched skirt revealed toned legs clad in yellow sandals from the thigh-high center slit, and the best part... pockets! Kaley's dress had pockets (a must-have on female clothing these days).
'The Flight Attendant' Season 2
With about 30 award nominations and two wins so far, it's no surprise that the producers renewed The Flight Attendant for a second season. According to Kaley's new Instagram post, principal filming wrapped up sometime this week. Season two brings surprises with it including to exciting new casts - Sharon Stone, and Alanna Ubach.