Kaley Cuoco Is A Fairytale Princess At Golden Globes With No Red Carpet

According to People Magazine, Goreski revealed that Kaley cried when she wore the de la Renta ballgown because it was another first for her. She styled her blonde hair in an understated sideswept center-part, and makeup minimal to keep attention on the statement dress.

While she won the non-red carpet show (in our humble opinion), "I'd like to thank... never mind," Cuoco lost the Golden Globes to Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara. Oh well, she didn't seem to mind much as she indulged in comfort desserts comprising Chocolate cake, Pizza, Mac and Cheese, Cupcakes, and Bubbly.

No worries though because Kaley had the opportunity to show off her impeccable style in public on the Emmy's actual Red Carpet.