Penelope Cruz X Chanel Best Red Carpet Looks In 2021

There's a reason Little Black Dresses are considered must-haves in every woman's wardrobe. Here's a hint for you - they can fit everywhere! If you have an impromptu event with nothing to wear, the LBD is always ready to rescue you.

Penelope looked stunning in this classic LBD with a twist. The black dress had a whimsical surprise at the back - a tulle midi-train. She styled her hair in a classic French chignon and wore simple silver drop earrings as an accessory.