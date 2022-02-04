Penelope Cruz X Chanel Best Red Carpet Looks In 2021

As the face of Chanel, Penelope Cruz has enjoyed exclusive styling from the fashion house as they've benefitted from having a real-life beauty model their clothes. The pair is a match made in designer heaven as they created magic throughout 2021, especially during the promotional run for Cruz's critically acclaimed film Parallel Mothers. From a bejeweled red dress to a multi-tiered cream dress, a classic LBD, and a ball gown, let's flashback to some of the Spanish actress's best collaboration looks on the Red Carpet.