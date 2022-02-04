Penelope Cruz X Chanel Best Red Carpet Looks In 2021

Shutterstock | 842245

As the face of Chanel, Penelope Cruz has enjoyed exclusive styling from the fashion house as they've benefitted from having a real-life beauty model their clothes. The pair is a match made in designer heaven as they created magic throughout 2021, especially during the promotional run for Cruz's critically acclaimed film Parallel MothersFrom a bejeweled red dress to a multi-tiered cream dress, a classic LBD, and a ball gown, let's flashback to some of the Spanish actress's best collaboration looks on the Red Carpet.

The Classic 'LBD'

Shutterstock | 64736

There's a reason Little Black Dresses are considered must-haves in every woman's wardrobe. Here's a hint for you - they can fit everywhere! If you have an impromptu event with nothing to wear, the LBD is always ready to rescue you.

Penelope looked stunning in this classic LBD with a twist. The black dress had a whimsical surprise at the back - a tulle midi-train. She styled her hair in a classic French chignon and wore simple silver drop earrings as an accessory.

A Vision In White

Getty | JB Lacroix

The Spanish actress stepped out to the San Sebastian Film Festival looking like a tall glass of yummy vanilla ice cream. Her thin strap U-cut neckline with an attached buckle belt mesh perfectly with the five-tiered floor-length skirt. She styled her naturally brown hair in a bob-cut and carried a two-toned blue and silver clutch purse for an extra color pop.

Penelope wore only earrings, bangles, and her wedding band as jewelry, leaving her long neck bare.

Silver Ball Gown

Getty | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

When you hear the news that your country would honor you with the prestigious Copa Volpi, the only way to accept your award is in a Cup-style dress but make it chic. This unusual low-waist ball dress stole our hearts from the moment Penelope stepped on that carpet. The two-tone court stilettos she paired it with were perfect, and there are only a handful of other celebrities that would pull such an Avant-Garde style off flawlessly.

Madame In Red

Getty | James Devaney

There's only one way to walk into the Museum of Modern Art - in style, looking like one of the Art pieces, and Penelope Cruz delivered. The fashion world would not soon forget the iconic red satin high-low dress. It stole the show with its silver bejeweled neckline, dramatic bow, and shawl sleeves. Everyone waited to see the lady of the moment step onto the red carpet, and we weren't disappointed.

Also, the best decision was choosing to wear her brown hair in an understated updo with bangs and muted black sandal heels. It all worked out like a perfect marriage. Before we go, can we talk about the pocket?! Chanel flawlessly executed a lady's dress with pockets (making it easy for the star to walk the carpet without a purse) without compromising its femininity. Genius!

