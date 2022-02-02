Becky Lynch To Face Lita At The Elimination Chamber

At SummerSlam last year, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in just 23 seconds to win the RAW Women's Championship. Belair got some revenge following this week's edition of WWE RAW, however. The match was non-title but Belair still earned some bragging rights against her longtime rival.

WWE often holds "Dark matches" after a television taping. This gives the live crowd a little something extra that the television audience doesn't get to see. This week, as Lynch was still in the ring following RAW, Bianca Belair came out and Lynch immediately tried to back out of the ring. Lita then came out and insisted that Lynch get back in the ring to face Belair. When Lynch did so, she was promptly given the KOD by Belair and defeated.

While Lynch will face Lita at the Elimination Chamber, it still isn't clear if she'll face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania this year. Scroll down to reveal the latest rumors of who Rousey will face at the "Grandaddy of them all" this year.