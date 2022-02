Well, the day we never thought would come is finally upon us. After 22 incredible seasons, Tom Brady has walked away from the NFL, this time officially.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news on Saturday but Tom Brady Sr. and Brady's agent were quick to dismiss and deny the reports.

Now, the word has come from Tom Terrific himself, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram to let everybody know that he wouldn't return for the upcoming campaign.