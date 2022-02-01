Jordyn Woods' Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Jordyn Woods has come a long way in her personal life since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The 24-year-old model and social media influencer has found love alongside NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns, 26, with engagement rumors swirling about the couple for a while.

Although Woods seems happy in the committed relationship, Woods' previous romantic dalliances continued to pique fans' interest, particularly since her dating resume includes quite a few famous names. From rumored entanglements with Chris Brown and Jaden Smith to her relationship with Kendall Jenner’s current boyfriend, Devin Booker, here's a look at her past romances.

2017: Fai Khadra

Long before her falling-out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Woods was dating Kendall's BFF Fai Khadra. According to Who's Dated Who, the two were together for about eight months between July 2017 (when the paparazzi photo above was taken) and March 2018. The pair attended Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's first birthday that year as a couple, parting ways shortly thereafter.

Two years later, the Palestinian model was rumored to be dating Woods' former bestie, with the FRSTPLACE fitness brand owner seemingly shading them on Instagram. In July 2020, around the time her ex and former BFF were making hookup headlines, she shared a few sultry snaps with the caption, "if you took me for granted, that’s a shame," which fans interpreted as a jab at either Kylie or Khadra. See them below.

February 2018: Jaden Smith (Rumored)

In early 2018, Woods sent tongue waving about a new man in her life after posting a pair of cozy photos with Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith, given below. The longtime friends have sparked dating rumors several times throughout the years, but have never confirmed taking their relationship to the next level.

One thing's for certain: the two share a strong bond and are close enough for Woods to refer to Jaden's dad as "Uncle Will." In fact, the model has been officially welcomed into the family and was downing shots with the actor and his son at Jaden's 21st birthday party in 2019.

The following year, she marked the festive occasion on Instagram with a photo of them as kids, calling Jaden her "brother for life" in the caption.

Also notable is that Jaden has been in Kylie's inner circle almost as long as Woods has, with the young actor reportedly playing Switzerland in the ex-besties' drama.

April 2018: Chris Brown (Rumored)

Just one month after her romance with Khadra fizzled out, Woods was spotted on a bowling date with rapper Chris Brown in April 2018. According to multiple news outlets, the duo was seen at Pinz in Studio City, California, immediately sending dating rumors flying. However, neither Woods nor Brown ever confirmed the fling and nothing transpired between them since, indicating that the coupling was merely gossip.

As Elite Daily points out, all the paparazzi managed to capture that night were separate shots of Woods and Brown, the only clue to suggest they were on a date being their Instagram shares at the time.

Both Woods and Brown posted pictures from Pinz, which were taken by the same photographer, Kevin Wong.

June 2018: Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be going steady since 2020 but in the summer of 2018, the famous couple was out on a double date with other people. Back then, the Tequila 818 owner was dating NBA star Ben Simmons, while the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 25, was out with Kendall's sister's bestie. He and Woods were first linked in June 2018 and stayed together for around eight months, quietly splitting up in February 2019 before the Tristan Thompson incident.

February 2019: Tristan Thompson

In February 2019, Woods broke the internet with her alleged tryst with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The pair had a romantic encounter during a party at the NBA player's home, with a source telling InTouch: “Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her a**, they were definitely hooking up.”

Woods faced considerable backlash after the incident, going on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk to clarify that they only shared a kiss and nothing more.

"On the way out [of Tristan's house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out," she said, insisting they didn't have a fling.

The debacle cost Woods her friendship with Kylie. She was also cut out completely by the Kardashians, with the model telling YouTuber Natalie Manuel Lee on her channel that she was "in a dark place" following the scandal.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone," she said on the Now With Natalie series. "I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Nearly three years later, Woods' name is still popping up in connection to Thompson and Kardashian, with new infidelities thrown into the mix. The on-again, off-again celebrity couple has recently split after Thompson fathered his third baby with another woman. Now that they're seemingly calling it quits for good, fans are calling out the Good American entrepreneur to apologize to Woods for accusing her of breaking up her family.

2020 - Present: Karl Anthony-Towns

Following the serious backlash surrounding the Thompson episode, Woods stayed single for over a year before giving love a chance with Karl Anthony-Towns. Originally starting out as friends, she and the Minnesota Timberwolves center grew closer during the COVID pandemic, going Instagram-official in September 2020.

Sharing loved-up beach photos of them twinning in Versace bathing suits, the model wrote: "I found you, then I found me🤍"

Her beau posted similar snaps on his Instagram page, captioned: "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

Now 16-months-strong, the couple first connected over the loss of a parent at a very young age, with Woods telling Extra: "It was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

The basketballer is now a permanent fixture on her Insta feed, with the pair grabbing headlines at every turn. In November, Woods penned a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on his birthday, writing: "Happy 26th Birthday to my rock, my best friend [sic], my lover @karltowns ❤️‍🔥 they don’t make them like you no more!!! 🔒 I love you so much!!!"

His lavish Christmas present, an $82,000 Porche Taycan, also garnered media attention, as did their recent visit to Portland, Oregon, which sent baby rumors flying after Woods shared a photo of a tiny shoebox on her feed.

