Jordyn Woods' Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

In February 2019, Woods broke the internet with her alleged tryst with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The pair had a romantic encounter during a party at the NBA player's home, with a source telling InTouch: “Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her a**, they were definitely hooking up.”

Woods faced considerable backlash after the incident, going on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk to clarify that they only shared a kiss and nothing more.

"On the way out [of Tristan's house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out," she said, insisting they didn't have a fling.

The debacle cost Woods her friendship with Kylie. She was also cut out completely by the Kardashians, with the model telling YouTuber Natalie Manuel Lee on her channel that she was "in a dark place" following the scandal.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone," she said on the Now With Natalie series. "I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Nearly three years later, Woods' name is still popping up in connection to Thompson and Kardashian, with new infidelities thrown into the mix. The on-again, off-again celebrity couple has recently split after Thompson fathered his third baby with another woman. Now that they're seemingly calling it quits for good, fans are calling out the Good American entrepreneur to apologize to Woods for accusing her of breaking up her family.