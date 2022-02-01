Jordyn Woods' Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Following the serious backlash surrounding the Thompson episode, Woods stayed single for over a year before giving love a chance with Karl Anthony-Towns. Originally starting out as friends, she and the Minnesota Timberwolves center grew closer during the COVID pandemic, going Instagram-official in September 2020.
Sharing loved-up beach photos of them twinning in Versace bathing suits, the model wrote: "I found you, then I found me🤍"
Her beau posted similar snaps on his Instagram page, captioned: "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."
Now 16-months-strong, the couple first connected over the loss of a parent at a very young age, with Woods telling Extra: "It was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”
The basketballer is now a permanent fixture on her Insta feed, with the pair grabbing headlines at every turn. In November, Woods penned a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on his birthday, writing: "Happy 26th Birthday to my rock, my best friend [sic], my lover @karltowns ❤️🔥 they don’t make them like you no more!!! 🔒 I love you so much!!!"
His lavish Christmas present, an $82,000 Porche Taycan, also garnered media attention, as did their recent visit to Portland, Oregon, which sent baby rumors flying after Woods shared a photo of a tiny shoebox on her feed.