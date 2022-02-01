Cristiano Ronaldo's Kids: How Many Children Does The Soccer Star Have?

At age 36, Manchester United's Premier League forward Cristiano Ronaldo has four children and is about to become a father for the fifth -- and sixth! -- time. Interestingly enough, three of his kids are the same age, even though only two of them are twins.
The Portuguese soccer star and his longtime girlfriend, Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, are currently expecting twins after welcoming their first child together, daughter Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, in 2017. That same year, the athlete, who is considered one of the most decorated football players in the history of the sport, fathered twin boy and girl Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo via surrogacy.
Ronaldo's eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is seven years older than the rest of the brood and was born long before the Portugal national team captain and the 28-year-old model and author got serious.
The self-proclaimed "proud dad" often shares photos of his non-traditional family on Instagram, raking in millions of likes from his legion of fans. And, given that he's officially the most followed person on the social media platform with a follower count of 398 million and rising, his little ones get plenty of exposure.
Here's everything we know about Ronaldo's kids, from the oldest to the youngest.