Cristiano Ronaldo's Kids: How Many Children Does The Soccer Star Have?

Nicknamed Cristianinho (or "little Cristiano"), Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born in San Diego, California, on June 17, 2010, back when his father was dating Russian model Irina Shayk. Despite being in a relationship with the Victoria's Secret beauty, the soccer star is rumored to have turned to surrogacy, with the identity of his first-born's mother remaining a mystery to this day.

Announcing he had become a father for the first time, Ronaldo explained in a statement: "It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby's mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship."

As expected, the topic piqued a great deal of interest as many were curious to learn why Ronaldo, a straight, wealthy young man in a committed relationship, chose to turn to surrogacy. The rumor mill also speculated that Cristianinho was born after a one-night stand with an American waitress, with the Sunday Mirror alleging that Ronaldo rented the womb of a British student for £10 million.

Throughout the years, the Portugal captain has remained tight-lipped about the birth of his eldest son, now 11.

"People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother," he was quoted as saying. "I have never told anyone and never will. When Cristiano [Junior] is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say."

While it's unknown if Cristianinho has knowledge of who his mother is, the youngster is clearly the apple of his dad's eye and can often be seen by his side at award ceremonies or in photoshoots for Ronaldo's fashion brand, CR7. The young boy seems to be following in his father's footsteps, showing a real talent for soccer. According to the British Sun, he has starred for Juventus' youth squads and already boasts an impressing goal return.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is also popping up all over Rodriguez's Instagram and appears to have a great relationship with his step-mom.