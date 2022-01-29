Why Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Is Winning Over The Internet

Just about everything these two do together is heartwarming and wholesome, including the story of Evans' tattoo. The Avengers actor, who boasts an impressive ink collection, got the tribute tat shortly after adopting Dodger in 2017, per POPSUGAR, with Evans telling Jimmy Kimmel in an October interview: "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

Giving his 14.1 million Insta followers a glimpse at the tat in a photo shared around that same time, the Knives Out star racked up 2 million likes with a shirtless snap that had Dodger in the spotlight.

"Dodger lying on DODGER 💙," he quipped in the caption, with fans showering the pup with love in the comments section.

"THE WAY HE😩🤩 SO CUTe🤍," read one of the over 21,600 messages left by admirers.

"Well aren't you the cutest dog ever," wrote another person.