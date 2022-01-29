Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship History From Zac Efron To Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens ’ list of romantic relationships is shorter than most Hollywood stars’ but that doesn’t mean her love life is boring. Though the 33-year-old actress and singer hasn’t dated that many people, she’s actually been in relationships for much of her two-decade career.

Hudgens is a long-term commitment kind of girl – her first public romance lasted five years and her longest was nine years. Her most recent relationship is one year old and going strong so far.