Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship History From Zac Efron To Cole Tucker

Shutterstock | 227007705

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Vanessa Hudgens’ list of romantic relationships is shorter than most Hollywood stars’ but that doesn’t mean her love life is boring. Though the 33-year-old actress and singer hasn’t dated that many people, she’s actually been in relationships for much of her two-decade career.

Hudgens is a long-term commitment kind of girl – her first public romance lasted five years and her longest was nine years. Her most recent relationship is one year old and going strong so far.

Keep scrolling to see the Disney alum’s dating history.

The Latest

'He Can Take Criticism Without Being A Crybaby': Shaquille O'Neal Praises Joel Embiid While Calling Out 'Soft' Ben Simmons

NBA Rumors: Lakers Willing To Trade 'Talen Horton-Tucker Package' To Kings For Buddy Hield

'Cherry' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Enjoys Smoked Meal

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Baseball Cap In Bikini

Zac Efron

Shutterstock | 921176

Hudgens dated her High School Musical costar Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. The “Zanessa” romance began shortly after they auditioned for the show, when they felt instant chemistry while reading for a scene.

However, their busy work schedules led to the end of the relationship after five years. The Princess Switch star opened up to Shape about the breakup, saying, “Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same.”

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Josh Hutcherson

Getty | Donato Sardella

Though neither Hudgens nor her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar Josh Hutcherson officially confirmed this romance, there were a lot of clues that they dated. They reportedly hooked up in early 2011 but the following year, while promoting their movie on Australia’s Today show, they (sort of) announced their breakup when Hutcherson said, “We were [going out] at one point but she broke my heart — no I’m just kidding. That was a while ago. We're just really good friends now.”

Christina Aguilera In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Austin Butler

Shutterstock | 673594

The Sucker Punch actress’ longest relationship was with Austin Butler, which lasted from 2011 to 2020. She and the actor sparked dating rumors in September 2011 and then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere several months later.

In late 2019, however, rumors started circulating that the pair had broken up. E! confirmed the news in January 2020, when a source said, “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Cole Tucker

Getty | Monica Schipper

Nearly a year after splitting from Butler, Hudgens found love again with professional baseball player Cole Tucker, who’s a shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two first sparked romance rumors back in November 2020, when a video came out showing them in a tight embrace during a date night.

The Second Act star made the relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021 with a photo of them locking lips, which she captioned, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

Read Next

Must Read

Paris Hilton In Bathing Suit Rides Unicorn

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Dua Lipa Celebrates Hot Dogs In Bikini

Lea Bouard Shares Magical Moments In Bikini

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.