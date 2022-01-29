Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship History From Zac Efron To Cole Tucker

Hudgens is a long-term commitment kind of girl – her first public romance lasted five years and her longest was nine years. Her most recent relationship is one year old and going strong so far.
Hudgens dated her High School Musical costar
However, their busy work schedules led to the end of the relationship after five years. The Princess Switch star opened up to Shape about the breakup, saying, “Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same.”
Though neither Hudgens nor her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar
The Sucker Punch actress’ longest relationship was with
In late 2019, however, rumors started circulating that the pair had broken up. E! confirmed the news in January 2020, when a source said, “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”
Nearly a year after splitting from Butler, Hudgens found love again with professional baseball player
The Second Act star made the relationship