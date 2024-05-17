Pulitzer Prize-Winner Maggie Haberman Faces Online Criticism, Gets Labeled as 'Trump's Puppet'

Maggie Haberman the New York Times journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, recently got caught up in a social media storm. People are pointing fingers at her for supposedly giving a helping hand to the former president. In the ongoing Michael Cohen's testimony of the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, texts between Cohen and Haberman were presented in the court as evidence. It sparked widespread criticism of the reporter's relationship with the former president, as per the Politicus USA. The texts revealed a pretty cozy dynamic between Haberman and Trump's inner circle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld

In one exchange from February 2018, Cohen messaged Haberman, saying, "Big boss just approved me responding to complaint and statement. Please start writing and I will call you soon." As per CNN, the "big boss" in question was Trump himself, suggesting that Haberman was taking directives from the former president before reporting on him. Cohen recalled that incident, "I was going to give it to her first so she had the scoop." Haberman is facing backlash for this scenario. Many are accuse her of playing Trump's "puppet."

PEOPLE’S EXHIBIT 278 - Official statement of Stormy Daniels - Jan 30, 2018 (This is the second statement)



HOFFINGER: Did you try to get Stormy Daniels to issue another denial?

COHEN: Despite thinking the story was dying, there were still persistent reporters looking into this… — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 14, 2024

Twitter erupted with users lambasting the journalist, questioning the integrity of her coverage. @SWinstonWolkoff said, "NOT surprised that Maggie Haberman Got Outed As A Trump Puppet. Texts introduced as evidence at Donald Trump's criminal trial show Maggie Haberman acting as Trump's stenographer and media puppet." @BarbL219 tweeted, "Maggie was always for Trump. They are family friends. Nothing surprising here." @ExpelTheCrazies wrote, "#MaggietheHack. Not surprised at all. We all saw it happening in real time. And we also saw and are still seeing trump's illegal behaviors. We are not crazy. The media is mostly not our friend. Maybe someone should check Katy Tur's status with the current trump team."

Maggie was always for Trump. They are family friends.

Nothing surprising here. — Barb (@BarbL219) May 15, 2024

This raging controversy has reignited broader discussions and heated debates about the line between access journalism and ethical reporting standards as well. @TonyaMe82093191 said, "Funny they all know this is coming out about them in court but I don't see any of them online or in the media saying it's not true." @Ardhen26 commented, "it's like confirming the world is round. You could tell Maggie was in trump's pocket long time. I just wonder if the NYT stockholders are getting the value for the expense of Trump's Propagandist on their payroll for a decade."

Maggie Haberman is a political puppet for Trump Fascism. She is NOT a legitimate journalist. The New York Times should fire her; then sue her for sliming their reputation. — Robert Churchyard (@RobertChurchy10) May 17, 2024

As the trial continues, Haberman's role and the implications of her text exchanges with Cohen will likely remain a subject of intense debate. @BatchLiberal wrote, "Maggie Haberman Just Got Outed As A Trump Puppet At Trial. Maggie Haberman is being exposed as access journalism at its worst, and it speaks volumes about the slant of the coverage in The New York Times that she is touted as a star reporter." Critics argue that Haberman's close relationship with Trump and his associates compromised her ability to report objectively. It is especially casting doubt on her work for the New York Times.