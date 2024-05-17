Michael Kosta Calls the CNN’s Biden-Trump Debate Master Plan a ‘Ruse'

Recently Guest host Desi Lydic joked about the Biden campaign's desire for no audience and its automatic shut-off of microphones. Michael Kosta of The Daily Show then made light of the worries over the candidates' ages and mental health. He reportedly stated that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump would not be discussing 'their policies' in their upcoming CNN conversation.

As per The HuffPost, Lydic asked Kosta, "OK, so you’re saying the American people should see this less as a debate and more as a secret medical exam?" Kosta mockingly replied, "Yes, which is why I suggest that CNN add some additional stipulations. For example, the candidates should each defend their tax policy while following this finger with their eyes." Lydic questioned further whether the debate is a test of both the physical and mental ability of the candidates. Kosta added, "Absolutely not, no, this is all a ruse. Once we get Biden and Trump in a room together, we can lock the door and the rest of us can sneak out of America. Then we start a new country with younger candidates, you know, ones whose first kiss wasn’t in the back seat of a Model T."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Kosta is not to blame for the jokes since voters are being forced to reconsider their choices due to the politicians' consistent blunders throughout the campaigns. One week before the former president made the error while talking about Barron's impending political debut at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. As per Radar Online, Trump said, "Well, to me that’s very cute because it’s a very young guy and he’s graduating from high school this year. He’s a very good student, very smart. And I think that’s great. I think it’s very interesting too. But he’s pretty young. I will say. He’s 17." The age of Barron Trump is not 17. It was about two months ago, he turned 18.

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

However, in yet another embarrassing gaffe for the President, Biden seemed to confuse North and South Korea while teasing Trump at a fundraiser. At an event held behind closed doors in California, Biden was verbally reprimanding his predecessor and potential successor for having spoken with the Supreme Leader of North Korea during his term. As per NDTV, he attacked Trump, saying that he took satisfaction in receiving 'love letters from South Korean president Kim Jong Un.' The president mistook the name of France's President Emmanuel Macron in February for that of the late Francois Mitterrand, who had been gone for over thirty years. He made another mistake by mispronouncing his deputy's title and elevating her to his position by referring to her as 'President Kamala Harris'.

As each won enough delegates to guarantee the nomination, Biden and Trump are the respective political parties' presumed presidential candidates. The two are anticipated to face off again, and polls indicate that they are running a close race. Recently President Biden has challenged Trump to debate before the election. Biden suggested debates between June and September in an early Wednesday morning social media post.