Cardi B Says She Won't Vote for Biden or Trump, Internet Says: 'Her Attitude is So Dangerous'

Cardi B, a longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, recently decided not to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 elections. The WAP rapper told Rolling Stone, in an interview, that she would not be voting for either former President Donald Trump or Biden. Expressing 'layers and layers of disappointment' Cardi B said, "I don't f**k with both of y'all n****s." As per The Daily Mail, the perpetual Trump critic now turned on Biden's support for Israel in the Gaza conflict saying, "[America] don't pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s*** for a very long time. There are countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won't benefit from that country, they won't help. I don't like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

she’s 100% valid. none of those old men are worth your vote don’t let anyone tell you that you’re obligated to pick one of them cause you aren’t — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) May 16, 2024

Netizens gave mixed reactions to her latest stance in politics. While some lauded the decision, others criticized the move. @andrewscomet said: "She’s 100% valid. none of those old men are worth your vote don’t let anyone tell you that you’re obligated to pick one of them 'cause you aren’t." @ranveerweston mocked: "Exactly!! How we go from a young black radiant President to two old pale farts." @neverknewboutu criticized: "If you don’t vote, the vote will be made for you. Not you giving your power away and thinking you sound smart… One of them will still become president, so what exactly are you gaining by not voting? The Principle of it won’t do anything for you either way." @real_Lampcap said: "I don't like both of them either, but not voting isn't a valid choice. Trump will just get elected again."

You will be obligated to live with the results of that election whether you vote or not. While neither may be what you want, one of the choices is far more dangerous to your future than the other. — Not This (@NF48592167) May 16, 2024

@NF48592167 tweeted: "You will be obligated to live with the results of that election whether you vote or not. While neither may be what you want, one of the choices is far more dangerous to your future than the other."@simpin_n_pimpin worried: "It’s just the lesser of two evils. not voting is going to bring Trump back into power and Project 2025 is NOT something we want happening." @rossidport chimed in: "Her attitude is so dangerous. Whoever ever becomes the president may or may not affect her. I mean, she can leave the country but it will definitely affect her fans. There are consequences from the words we speak."

Her attitude is so dangerous. Whoever ever becomes the president may or may not affect her. I mean, she can leave the country but it will definitely affect her fans. There are consequences from the words we speak — Roslind Smith (@rossidport) May 16, 2024

@Kiki777B scolded: "Yes well those are your dam choices so to not choose at all puts us that much closer to Trump being re-elected which for the sake of all our females matters more than anything. We already have a majority conservative Supreme Court like seriously people use your head." Continuing in her Rolling Stone interview, Cardi B said, "It's just like, damn, y'all not caring about nobody. It really gets me upset that there are solutions to it," the Up rapper added. "There is a solution. I know there's a solution because you're spending billions of dollars on any f**king thing." She added: "I feel like people got betrayed."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tasos Katopodis

During a 2020 interview with Elle on Zoom the longtime Trump critic had expressed her anger saying, "I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much," she said with rage."I don't want to be lied to - we're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. I don't want someone to lie to me and tell me it's OK not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK."

Cardi B 2020: I’m voting for Joe Biden. I don’t want any more wars and the economy is bad.



Cardi B 2023: Why is everything so F*cking expensive??!!?!



Cardi B 2024: Yeah, I’m not making that mistake again. pic.twitter.com/BP7rlbHak5 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 16, 2024

"Just like I can make people pop their p***y and have a good time, and make them feel like a bad b****, I can also encourage millions of followers to go vote," Cardi B said. "You're saying Joe Biden is pandering because he's using a popular figure like me, but your president, the guy that you f***ing love so much, he panders as well too." Before endorsing Biden, Cardi B collaborated with Bernie Sanders on a video aimed at drawing in younger people.