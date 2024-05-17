Lara Trump Trolled for Calling the Presidential Debates “Rigged” — Months Before They Even Happen

Within a day of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreeing to take part in two presidential debates, Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump appeared on Fox News's Hannity to throw out a tired talking point from Team Trump: the debates are “rigged so heavily” in Biden's favor, without providing any supporting evidence, per HuffPost. Her claims didn't sit very well with netizens.

Why are the Republicans so afraid of Trump debating Biden after they spent the past four years telling everyone Joe was in cognitive decline https://t.co/kxs659r4I3 — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) May 16, 2024

The two presidential debates that Biden and Trump have committed to participate in are the first on CNN on June 27 and the second on ABC on September 10. Lara Trump stated that “the scales have always been tipped against Donald Trump” during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity. She claimed her father-in-law, though, is ready to fight.

Big Larry is always cooking up something... https://t.co/caEFAg3sdN pic.twitter.com/CPlbukcO1v — Dan Skinner (@DanSkinnerArt) May 16, 2024

Social media users erupted in laughter, with many saying they predicted someone from the Trump camp to start calling it "rigged." A user commented, "Lol didn't even take a day before they started making up excuses. Sad. Low energy." Another user slammed, "@LaraLeaTrump retire the 'rigged' excuse for 'losing'. It’s tired and played out." A user took a shot at Lara, saying, "How is a debate rigged? Does she have experience in this arena?"

The Republican mantra: The debates are rigged, elections are rigged, voting is rigged, counting is rigged. When Joe Biden wins in November it will be rigged. They will NEVER accept a Biden victory. I fully expect the calls for violence to be more explicit and direct than ever. https://t.co/D4LutAkP9X — Geoff 🗽🇺🇸⚖️🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@GeoffBrown82) May 16, 2024

A user mocked Lara, "Lara Trump already admitting she expects Trump to fail." Another user jabbed at Lara, "She knows if Trump has to play by the rules and is not allowed to behave like a thug he will lose even worse than he did the last 2 times they debated. I’m guessing Trump will back out and cry to his fans for more money to pay his legal fees."

Don't be too hard on Lara.

She also thought she could sing. — John (@JPWilliams36) May 16, 2024

A user mocked her, saying, "Lara's face is rigged." Another user mocked, "When you marry into a family that rigs everything, everything else looks rigged," with another chiming in, "I’m sorry, what are her qualifications to speak about ANYTHING?" A user mocked Lara's previous claim that the US had 81 states, saying, "rigged in 81 states." A user made fun of Donald Trump, saying, "She knows that TFG's cognitive decline will be on show for everyone to see."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samuel Corum

In the interview, Lara consistently claimed some kind of conspiracy that would help Biden, per The Hill. “And this year more than ever, with all the lawfare, with all we’ve seen against him — in some crazy way, Sean, they’ve actually prepared him for this moment, because he’s not afraid of anything they throw his way,” Lara told Hannity. “It’s rigged so heavily in Joe Biden’s favor, but everything always is,” she said with no proof, adding, “Despite that and even the judicial system at this point, he is beating Joe Biden in every poll out there. It’s amazing to see.”

She continued, “So, if Joe Biden shows up on June 27 and doesn’t come up with an excuse like he has to wash his hair or something, I have full confidence that Donald Trump will outperform him.”