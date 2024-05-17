'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Reason Behind Death Gets Confirmed by the Authorities

The cause of Garrison Brown's death has been determined. According to People, the Coconino County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, released on May 15, states that the Sister Wives star died from a gunshot wound in the head. The manner of his death has been officially ruled as suicide.

Moreover, his passing was linked to alcohol poisoning as a contributing factor. Garrison, whose parents are Kody Brown, 55, and his wife, Janelle Brown, 54, was known to many as Robert. At that time, the Flagstaff Police Department informed PEOPLE that they had responded to a report of a "death inside a home" and verified that his brother Gabriel, 22, had "found Mr. Brown deceased." Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department further conveyed in a statement, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating." Janelle later disclosed that her son had recently sent concerning texts to others, leading her to dispatch her other child, 22-year-old Gabe, to check on him.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," the Sister Wives stars and former couple, Janelle and Kody wrote about it on their social media handles.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine Brown, stepmom of the deceased boy shared. Viewers were initially introduced to Garrison in 2010, alongside his siblings and his mother Janelle, as well as Kody's other wives: Meri, Christine, and Robyn in the TLC series chronicling the daily lives of the polygamist family. Initially, Garrison was interested in enlisting in the Army, but he eventually joined the National Guard, a transition documented on the show. The show also portrayed Garrison and Gabe's move from their residence to Flagstaff in response to Kody's rigorous COVID-19 guidelines.

"All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others. He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay…He is a good person and someone I look up to," Addison Miele, Garrison’s roommate in Flagstaff, told Us Weekly in March. Following Janelle's spiritual union with Kody in 1993, the couple welcomed six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. In December 2022, Janelle revealed her separation from Kody. The decision came following Christine's announcement of her departure from Kody, Janelle became the second Brown family matriarch to leave. Shortly thereafter, Meri disclosed her separation from Kody, leaving Robyn as the sole remaining wife of the Brown patriarch.