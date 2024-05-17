Fans Express Shock After Ryan Gosling's Recent Appearance: "Men...Don't Do This"

Ryan Gosling has been making headlines for his recent success on the big screen with Barbie. However, lately, it's not his silver screen success that caught the attention of his fans. But it was the visible changes in Gosling's features. The actor attended SXSW for the premiere of his movie, The Fall Guy. While he engaged audiences with his insights on the film, online observers quickly redirected their focus to the changes, inundating social media with comments and speculation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lia Toby

The netizens flocked to Twitter with their speculations and comments about Gosling's changed facial features. "What's going on with Ryan Gosling's face?" wrote @itsAnneK. Another user @Foffcommies remarked, "Look what a plastic surgeon did to Ryan Gosling's face. This is from SXSW in Austin last month. Men...don't do this." On the other hand, several criticized the actor for the changes made, @s0o5x wrote, "Why has Ryan Gosling fucked up his face with filler looks so bad." Supporting the claims of fillers @StarleeKine wrote, "How are people just realizing NOW that Ryan Gosling has filler in his face." While others like @Shelley514 expressed how times are changing, "Ryan Gosling has the most filler that’s legally allowed to be placed in one’s face. Filler isn’t just for the girls. #TheOscars #Barbie."

I always felt Ryan Gosling possessed the grave, narrow face of a humble hardworking man who lived through the dust bowl so seeing him with shiny round cheeks after filler is kinda unsettling — Prunella de Vil (@ilovecrying2) March 8, 2024

Being in the spotlight often subjects stars' appearances to constant discussion. The predominant reaction from fans is one of surprise and dismay, highlighting the intense scrutiny that public figures face concerning their appearance. Gosling's appearance raised eyebrows not just at SXSW but previously also sparked concerns about his suitability for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie. Several outlets reported on Barbie fans criticizing Gosling for being too old to play Ken. Responding to criticism, Gosling said, "I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," per GQ.

Ryan Gosling at the 'The Fall Guy' premiere at the SXSW in Austin, Texas (2024) pic.twitter.com/5AKudZGzHi — ❤️‍🔥 (@dailygvsling) April 6, 2024

"I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative," Gosling added, talking about his character and its portrayal on the big screen. His approach to the character, intertwined with his familial experiences, represents a personal narrative starkly distinct from the sometimes critical public eye. Even though his recent appearance at SXSW sparked debates about his suitability for the Barbie role, Gosling maintains his status as an A-list star and one of Hollywood's most admired men. According to The Wrap, despite being considered a heartthrob, Gosling has never been awarded the title of "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine.

#TheFallGuy REVIEW: Epic, fun & engaging as hell! Superb stuff. Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt deliver a dynamic duo with hilarious chemistry. You’d laugh your ass off & probably came. This isn’t just another funny movie, it’s one of the best action comedies ever! A fitting end #SXSW pic.twitter.com/s862D7CnjL — Atom (@theatomreview) March 13, 2024

Many find it surprising that despite his broad appeal and substantial fan base, Gosling has never been granted the title of "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine. In 2011, when Bradley Cooper received the honor, fans were so passionate about Gosling being chosen instead that they staged protests outside People's headquarters.