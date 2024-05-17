Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Clearly Not a Fan of Stormy Daniels: Here's Why

Signs Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Isn't a Fan of Stormy Daniels

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Steve Granitz (R) Photo by Michael M. Santiago

It seems Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's lawyers, really doesn't like Stormy Daniels at all. The documents show Habba has been trashing Daniels left and right, especially during the hush money trial. She's called Daniels' Vogue feature basically soft porn, implied Daniels did it just to pay off debt to Trump, and accused the whole case of being a "witch-hunt" against Trump. Habba has questioned Daniels' credibility, saying she has inconsistencies, and favorited tweets calling Daniels an extortionist liar. She's made it very clear she thinks Daniels is lying and just out to get Trump.

1. Habba Smiles as Daniels Details Harassment

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Habba had this creepy smile on her face when Daniels was talking about the scary times she's had to deal with because of Trump. Daniels was testifying in the hush-money trial. Her lawyer brought up this one Truth Social post from Trump that was basically a threat. The reporter Tyler McBrien said it was like, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU." Daniels took it as a direct threat since it was right around the time she lost her defamation case to him. But it's not just the posts, it's everything Trump has said and done to her. Calling her names like "horseface" and a "total con" - really riled up his supporters following to go after this woman. She literally said she had to hire security, get tutors for her kid, and move houses multiple times - just to try and keep her family safe, as per the Washington Post. Habba had this big grin plastered on her face the whole time Daniels was pouring her heart out about what this whole nightmare.

2. Habba Trashes Daniels' Vogue Feature

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Daniels landed a Vogue feature. Habba went on Newsmax talking mad trash about Daniels. She said, "If they want to see her, frankly they could have probably just gone on OnlyFans, it would have been a lot cheaper." Yikes. Then she kept going off, saying people like Daniels shouldn't be praised or in Vogue. She said Daniels should be thinking about, "how she's going to pay my client back," since she owes Trump over $600K for legal fees. Habba basically implied Daniels did Vogue to try and pay off her massive debt to Trump. She didn't hold back at all, just straight-up dragging Daniels left and right.

3. Habba Calls Daniels Case a Witch-Hunt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

A lot of people on the left see the Daniels case as a chance to nail Trump. But his lawyer Habba reckons it's a witch-hunt. Trump's the first ex-president to be criminally charged over alleged hush money payments to Daniels. And Daniels has taken the stand, spilled all the juicy deets about their fling. Like Trump's bedtime routine with Melania, and how they didn't use protection. Even the judge thought she went too far with the intimate details as per Newsweek. But Habba is not having it. She reckons it's turned into an excuse to trash Trump, she said, "They're trying to now make this a very salacious, you know — it's a complete extortion situation." For her, it should just be about whether the payment to Trump's lawyer was a legitimate legal fee or not.

4. Habba Thinks Daniels Isn’t Credible

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool

Just when you think Habba is done yakking about Daniels' testimony, she opens her mouth again. This time, she sat down with Sean Hannity and tried to keep it vague at first about the hush money trial. She said the prosecution's case is basically destroyed and discredited. Habba didn't name Daniels outright, but Hannity did. He said everything Daniels talked about today was irrelevant to the law. Clearly calling out Daniels, which Habba didn't want to do overtly, but she threw some shade on Daniels' credibility anyway. She said, "Sean, when you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes." While Habba has been grilling Daniels, she hasn't shut up about the case either. She tweeted a dig at Trump, saying, "Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh...wait. Nevermind."

5. Habba's Social Media Disses Daniels

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

It's pretty clear that Habba can't stand Daniels. Her social media is backing people who dislike Daniels speaks volumes. Habba has reposted or liked a ton of tweets criticizing Daniels. As the former exotic dancer took the stand, the lawyer favorited a tweet that said, "'This is not testimony, this is ‘sextimony.' The salacious details of her testimony are just meant to prejudice the jurors. This case is a conspiracy between Biden’s DoJ, a political DA, and a prejudiced judge to humiliate and interfere with the Press campaign of a competitor." Habba has kept liking tweets questioning Daniels' credibility. One tweet she favorited said, "Reminder: Stormy Daniels own lawyer said that Daniels admitted that she EXTORTED Trump and the whole thing was a SHAKEDOWN. Stormy is Biden's 'star witness' today in this rigged trial. TRUMP IS THE VICTIM HERE!"