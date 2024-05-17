Matt Gaetz Slammed for White Supremacist 'Standing Back and Standing By' Dog Whistle Dedicated to Trump

Self-described "ultra-MAGA" congressman Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) faced criticism after expressing support for former President Donald Trump in remarks reminiscent of the former president's 'dog-whistle' to the Proud Boys, a far-right, white nationalist, neo-fascist organization that is classified as an extreme hate group, per Raw Story. Posting a picture of himself in the courthouse behind Trump on social media on May 16, Congressman Gaetz said, "Standing back and standing by, Mr. President."

The phrase is an ominous one, that Trump once used. In a September 2020 presidential debate, Trump notoriously refused to denounce heavily armed white supremacists, known as the neo-fascist Proud Boys. That summer, the Proud Boys were connected to incidents of violence in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The last thing Trump said during the debate was, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” before attempting to assign responsibility for the violence, per HuffPost. Trump's statement was printed on T-shirts, and the group witnessed an increase in new recruitment and goods sales. Several Proud Boys were later found guilty of seditious conspiracy after they assisted in organizing the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Several social media users expressed anger at the offensive tone of the phrase. "Clones from hell. During Fascism, such politicians were ridiculed as Il Duce-imitators. They stuck their jaws out and strutted around like Leaders. They had the black shirt; these Fascists have the red tie," historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat slammed. Michael Steele, former RNC chair, took a shot at the Rep, saying, "Really, Congressman? You dishonor the title, @mattgaetz, and continue to prove you are unworthy of the office."

A user slammed, "Louder, Matt. We can't hear your dog whistle." Rep Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) slammed on social media, “‘Standing back and standing by’ You know exactly what you are doing ― blowing the Proud Boys dog whistle. Trying to be subtle in your call for violence; well we won’t let you. This is unacceptable.” Another user torched Gaetz, saying, "The Red Tie Brigade has been summoned by their master. They comply." An attorney specializing in national security claimed, "They're ready to start another insurrection."

A user criticized Gaetz, "Look it’s Nashville’s Congressman in a tweet using coded language aimed at militias that want to overthrow the government." The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group, tweeted, "They're telling you what they want to do. If Trump is elected, expect more of the political violence and chaos we saw on January 6th." Another user slammed Gaetz, saying, "Yeah rapists usually stick together so they can watch each other’s backs in Gen Pop, Captain Venmo Anyone else tired of watching these traitorous criminal rapists walking around free? #LockThemAllUp."

This campaign season, members of the Proud Boys organization have appeared on the margins of Trump events around the nation, sporting the black and yellow emblem of the group. Trump has made the Jan. 6 incident a pillar of his campaign, per AP. At several rallies, Trump has played a recorded chorus of inmates who were sentenced for their involvement in the attack singing the national anthem and describing them as "hostages," despite his earlier pledge to pardon the rioters.