Ex-Legal Advisor Strikes Back at Michael Cohen's Testimony, 'He is on a Revenge Tour'

In an explosive congressional hearing, Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, unleashed a torrent of accusations claiming the ex-Trump fixer has embarked on a vindictive "revenge tour" by lying repeatedly about him during dramatic testimony in Donald Trump's criminal trial. Appearing before the House Weaponization Subcommittee on Wednesday, Costello delivered a scalding rebuke of Cohen's credibility, asserting, "virtually every statement he made about me is another lie."

He vehemently denied Cohen's claims that he conspired with Rudy Giuliani to dangle a presidential pardon to keep Cohen silent about alleged Trump misconduct by saying, "took a foolish step by lying that he had evidence that Rudy Giuliani and I had conspired to obstruct justice by dangling a pardon for him to keep his mouth shut about Donald Trump. That was totally false and utter nonsense." Costello said all this to the panel, portraying Cohen as a desperate man driven by bitterness over his legal woes and disbarment. "After going to jail, Michael Cohen is on a revenge tour because he blames Donald Trump for the loss of his law license and the fact that he did go to jail."

The fiery back-and-forth follows Cohen's bombshell courtroom testimony this week alleging Trump directed hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Cohen accused Costello of facilitating secret communications between himself, Giuliani, and Trump in a bid to prevent his cooperation with investigators. However, Costello forcefully pushed back, dismissing the "ridiculous" allegations as fabrications, as per Washington Times. He countered that during their initial 2018 meetings, a distraught Cohen repeatedly affirmed having no damaging information about Trump.

As Trump's historic criminal trial unfolds in New York, the vitriolic clash between the former associates has intensified scrutiny over Cohen's motivations and background of deception. "Each time Cohen said to me: “I swear to God, Bob, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump.” Cohen must have said this at least ten times because I kept coming back to it from different approaches. Cohen kept on saying: “Guys I want you to remember, I will do whatever the F… I have to do, I will never spend one day in jail," Costello claimed as per The Daily Mail.

While prosecutors maintain Cohen's account is corroborated, defense lawyers have relentlessly assailed his credibility during cross-examination, portraying him as a turncoat out for vengeance. The hearing devolved into an acrimonious credibility battle, with Democrats denouncing Costello's televised remarks as unethical jury tampering while Cohen's testimony remained ongoing. Costello alleged Cohen selectively "cherry-picked" emails and texts to manufacture a false narrative, accusing him of lying to seek revenge and profits from anti-Trump merchandise sales. With more cross-examination looming Thursday, the dueling narratives emerging from the rancorous hearing threaten to cloud the Manhattan case's pivotal witness testimony.