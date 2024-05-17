When Prince Harry 'Threw a Fit' and Cut Off Ties With Close Friend Dominic West for This Reason

The Crown actor, Dominic West, and Prince Harry were formerly close friends. They first connected during an Antarctica relay event in 2013 via the nonprofit Walking with the Wounded, which helps ex-service veterans of the British Armed Forces adjust to civilian life. However, they had a major fallout after West revealed scandalous personal details about the Duke of Sussex from the trip.

As per The Daily Mail, in a 2014 press conference, West openedly disclosed how the squad celebrated after finishing their 208-mile journey, which infuriated Prince Harry and caused him to lose his cool. "Two of the Aussie guys stripped naked and ran round the pole but most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them."

West added: "There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of one of the team's favorite prosthetic legs."

As per The US Sun, a close friend of West shared in 2022 that the Duke has 'cut all ties' with the Wire actor since: "He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven't spoken since."

Additional sources said Prince Harry was so incensed by the remarks that he severed his relationship with West and purportedly detested anyone who was associated with him. In an interview with Times Radio in 2023, West disclosed that they are no longer on talking terms and that their previous camaraderie has nothing to do with him portraying the future King Charles in the Netflix series.

As per People, given their joint trip, host Kate McCann questioned the 300 actor if he had discussed the idea of playing King Charles with Prince Harry.

“I said too much in a press conference so we didn’t speak after that.”



Stars of the The Crown Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce reveal their run-ins with the royal family, including why one of them is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.@KateEMcCann | @adamboultonTABB pic.twitter.com/iJgCyrLtjp — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 23, 2023

"Well, that was over 10 years ago, I think that was," West said. "You still have his number though, surely?" the host inquired. "No, we sort of, um...no. I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn't speak after that," he explained. "I think I was asked what we did, what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much."

When the expedition was underway in 2014, West disclosed that Prince Harry had a knack for building restrooms. “They had a flag pole and a loo roll holder that was surrounded by blocks of snow,” The Crown alum said. “He must have taken 45 minutes to create each one."

'It was complete paranoia and a total overreaction'



Prince Harry 'cut off' actor Dominic West, and anyone around him who he was a mutual friend with, after the actor praised Harry in a press conference following an Antarctic expedition they went on together. pic.twitter.com/WYudsKHN6m — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 27, 2023

Explaining further he said the Duke would dig a hole at the chosen spot along with a “platform to squat on. He built these incredibly intricate ones. He did art A level [in high school] – you can tell he has the artistic touch.”

West added, “I’d be sitting there, looking at a beautiful view thinking, ‘This is the royal flush!’ ” He also revealed that Harry told “eye-wateringly rude jokes. For the non-soldier like me, it was quite shocking." Before the Antarctic expedition, West had attended a banquet at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.