Kelly Clarkson Finally Reveals Medication Helped her Lose Weight: But 'It's not' Ozempic

Kelly Clarkson recently delved into her weight loss journey clarifying that she took medical help to shed the extra weight. During a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson disclosed that she utilized a prescription medication to aid in her weight loss, clarifying that it's not the one typically assumed by people.

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic. It's not. It's something else. But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn't do it right," the Stronger hitmaker revealed as reported by USA Today. During her interview with Goldberg, the singer recounted when she watched a recorded performance of herself singing and felt a disconnection, not recognizing the person on the TV screen.

The American Idol alum disclosed that her doctor had been suggesting medication for approximately two years, yet she hesitated due to her thyroid concerns. "We were in my house in New York, like, watching it, and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f--k is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane," the 42-year-old music artist shared. "I looked at my manager... and she was like, 'I'm kind of as shocked as you.' I think [it's] because your people are with you the whole time, so it's gradual. You don't even realize," she added.

"I never saw that. I was never insecure about it. I was happy ... I just did not see that," the mother of two expressed. Clarkson continued, "I maybe should have known because I watched that show and I was like, 'Any second now, she is going to die."

Clarkson had previously discussed on her show that she underwent weight loss after receiving a pre-diabetes diagnosis. While she didn't disclose the specific medication she was using, she mentioned that it was recommended by her doctor.

"My doctor chased me for like two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems. I was afraid," Clarkson shared. During her conversation with Whoopi Goldberg, the Since U Been Gone singer revealed that she had to start taking medication after her bloodwork results deteriorated significantly.

Goldberg also remarked that Clarkson had shed enough weight for "almost two people" after "trying that fantastic shot that's effective for individuals seeking assistance." During their conversation, Goldberg and Clarkson both recounted instances where they didn't initially realize the extent of their weight gain. Goldberg also recalled an incident where a film critic mistakenly assumed she was wearing a "fat suit" in the 2022 movie Till.

According to GMA, in the last couple of years, medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and others that can facilitate weight loss have seen increased availability and a surge in popularity. While Ozempic and Mounjaro are both FDA-approved, some physicians prescribe these medications "off-label" for weight loss, a practice permitted within medical guidelines.