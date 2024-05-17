Melania Trump Will Continue to Guide Barron Trump With His Future After He Graduates, Sources Say

Former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly set to oversee her son Barron Trump's future following high school graduation, emphasizing that he is 'her world.' Barron recently graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a private school in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years. He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future," a source revealed to People Magazine.

"He is still young and has a lot in front of him. She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped," the source added. Even though Barron has graduated from high school and turned 18 in March, it appears that his mother will still play a significant role in guiding many of his life decisions. Melania has fiercely guarded her only child, Barron, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, throughout his youth.

Recently, Trump appeared on Kayal and Company on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, where he shared insights into Barron's interests, revealing that despite remaining in the background of his family's political activities, the teen "does like politics." "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.' He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student," Trump shared about his son in the radio interview. Earlier this month, news reports revealed that Barron would make his political debut as an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, where his father is expected to be officially nominated as the 2024 GOP candidate in July. Melania's office refuted the claims immediately stating, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party. He regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," per Metro. In March 2023, a source told People that Melania has consistently been “very protective” of her only child. "Melania's friends are her family members. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new," the Palm Beach source revealed.

"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course, she is worried and concerned about [Donald's] legal issues but she has done nothing more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother," the source further added. Barron's future planning coincides with his father's third presidential campaign and frequent appearances in a Manhattan criminal court, where he spends four days a week.