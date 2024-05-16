Netizens Once Slammed Donald Trump for His Remarks About Barron Trump's Height

Once more, former President Donald Trump is making headlines, and this time, his son, Barron Trump, has found himself at the center of attention. Donald expanded his family to five in 2005 when his third spouse, Melania Trump, gave birth to Barron. But speculation has been circulating regarding a potential grudge harbored by Donald towards Barron, reports Nicki Swift.

Journalist Michael Wolff, in his book titled Siege: Trump Under Fire, alleged that the dad harbors jealousy towards Barron's height. This sentiment has reportedly strained the relationship between the two, resulting in a tense dynamic.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Zach Gibson-Pool

While Wolff's assertions lack confirmation, recent remarks made by Donald have sparked significant attention regarding his son Barron. In a recent appearance on the Moms for America podcast, Donald discussed his wife, Melania, and commended her parenting abilities when it came to Barron.

Additionally, the former President highlighted Barron's height, drawing attention to other noteworthy aspects about the teenager during the podcast. He said, "He's a tall guy, very tall... I'd say 6'8. He's a great young man. Very good student. And I think he's doing a good job, Barron. I think he's doing a very good job."

Except how tall Barron is, because @realDonaldTrump is just so transparently superficial. He's VERY JEALOUS of Barron's superior height vs. Trump's.



Does #Trump even know what grade his son's in or where he goes to school or what subjects he's currently taking?!? Surely, not. — PeterSmirniotopoulos (@REFinanceProf) December 2, 2023

As reported by MSN, Donald's most recent interview surfaces just a few months following his previous disclosure regarding aspects of his family life, particularly shedding light on the college aspirations of the youngest member of the Trump family. "He's a good student—a great student, actually. We are thinking about him going to Wharton. Those are the things we are talking about right now," the former President said.

Trump talks about his youngest son like Romney talks about trees:



“The trees here, they are all just the right height” https://t.co/OItEoeOPXk — Dave Simon (@hairyhilarity) December 2, 2023

However, it appears that Donald has been preoccupied with Barron's height for quite a long period. From the time Barron reached the age of 12, he consistently surpassed Donald in height.

Moreover, according to various reports, in April of this year, Donald also referenced Barron's height while recounting his children's resilience in the face of challenges following his indictment on federal charges. During this discussion, Donald specifically praised Barron for being both tall and intelligent.

The first thing Trump says is to point out Barron's height. That poor lad. His son means nothing to him, only his height stands out to him, and he's embarrassed by his height. Trump is SO superficial, and obsessed with difference. What a truly horrible parent Donald Trump is. — always vote (@always_vote) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, over the years, media attention has consistently focused on Trump's familial ties, shedding light on his interactions with his spouse and other children. Nevertheless, Barron remains a relatively different figure within the Trump clan.

As suggested by The List, this could be attributed to the notable disparity in age between Barron and his other siblings. Barron was transitioning into adolescence when his father was elected, presenting a considerable contrast in life stages, potentially contributing to his lower profile in the public eye.

Q: Hows your relationship with your son?

A: He’s a tall guy, very tall. 6’8



I'd say that means he has no relationship with his son except as a tax right off. — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) December 2, 2023

Nevertheless, amid his political endeavors and extensive business pursuits, Donald asserted his involvement in the upbringing of the youngest Trump. "I've always prided myself on being a good father," he gushed in an interview. Melania also mentioned that Barron cherished the moments he could share with his father whenever his busy schedule permitted. "They go alone for dinner, one-on-one. They play golf together. He looks forward to that," she shared.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 9, 2023. It has since been updated.