Kaia Gerber Stuns Swimming In Bikini

Kaia Gerber went #mermaid with a stunning series of underwater swimming photos as she thrilled her Instagram followers back in 2020. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford didn't even need a caption as she uploaded a small gallery of pool photos, ones showing her freely enjoying an underwater moment and rocking a tiny black bikini.

The YSL Beauty face was taking a break from promoting the high-profile brands she boasts deals with, and nobody was complaining in the comments. Check it out below.

Stuns In Swim Snaps

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photos. None showed Kaia's face as she was filmed from above and floating her lithe body across sunny pool waters. The ex to Pete Davidson was seen showing off her toned legs and muscular back while in a classic black bikini - a little cheek, but nothing too racy as the brunette went Hot Girl Summer. Kaia used only a wave emoji in her caption, with the gallery now sitting at over 390,000 likes. Model Ireland Baldwin also dropped by the comments to send the thumbs up.

See More Photos Below

Kaia might be rising fast as she snaps up brand deals and now fronts Marc Jacob's Daisy fragrance, but the L.A.-based star has made it clear that fuss-free is her vibe. Speaking to Byrdie, the celeb kid revealed:

"I try to keep my skincare routine simple. I think the best thing that anyone has ever told me in regards to skincare is that less is more. I try to keep my routine clean, especially when I’m not working." Kaia was still in her teens when she landed her YSL Beauty gig, a contract that continues into 2022.

Oh, And A Little Beauty Sleep

Shutterstock | 487966

The jet-setter, making 2022 New Year's headlines for flying out to Mexico with mom Cindy and dad Rande Gerber, also mentioned the most important thing of all - getting her beauty sleep.

"Sleep is very important when you’re traveling a lot to get your body clock on the time zone that you’re in. I also like to spend time with my family. I don’t want the distance to create space in the relationships that I have, so I try to keep in touch with them," she continued.

Instagram Loves Her

Kaia's following is fast rising. The model boasts 7.4 million Instagram followers including a fair few celebs. Her account is kept tabs on by supermodel Kendall Jenner, actress Lindsay Lohan, plus Lisa Rinna's model daughter Amelia Hamlin.

