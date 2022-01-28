'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Posting for her army of followers, the Paris-based star shared her Spanish travels in a July 2021 share, one showing the star poolside, on her back, and semi-shaded as she rocked a plunging and strappy
Posting for her army of followers, the Paris-based star shared her Spanish travels in a July 2021 share, one showing the star poolside, on her back, and semi-shaded as she rocked a plunging and strappy
Scroll for the photo. Blondeau, who fronts brands including Cacharel and Etam, was snapped sending out a piercing gaze and her plump pout as she chilled on a wooden pool deck and at the edge of the water. The Aix-en-Provence native posed with one leg slightly folded, showing off her trim waistline and wearing a horizontal-striped bathing suit with a low-cut neckline and an aqua palette.
Thylane wore her hair down and slightly damp, also opting out of any accessories. She tagged herself in the popular Ibiza, Spain resort - model
Thylane, followed by 4.9 million, gained over 90,000 likes for her snapshot, with fans sending her heart and fire emoji. The European beauty quickly followed up with a little promo action, her posting for luxury Italian designer Miu Miu and writing: "Summer essentials 🦋 #miumiu #miuspirit #miumiumaritime 💕."
Thylane may influence for brands and did so last year for Fendi, but she's running her own show via her popular No Smile clothing line, one named after her trademark poker face. Blondeau even jokes about how little she smiles.
While Blondeau has been carrying around her famous moniker ever since she was spotted as a child, the model doesn't actually feel she is the "Most Beautiful" girl in the world. Opening up to L'Officiel, she revealed:
“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?”
2021 marked the Sweetpants influencer landing herself another gig, this time for lingerie brand Etam. Posting from the runway, Thylane told fans: "Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."