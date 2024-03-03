10 NBA Players Who Had a Slowburn Romance with Celebrities Over the Years

These 10 NBA Players Dated Famous Celebrities

Love is perhaps one of the most complex yet wonderful human emotions of all time! While its end can be painful and deliver heartache, it's still beautiful while it lasts. The feelings of warmth, fuzziness, butterflies, and those first glances make it all worth it over time. Lately, the tabloids have been abuzz with spilling the beans about new couples, in particular NBA players and celebrities. While some relationships have ended in marriage, with many finding their happily ever after, others have crashed and burned. Here are 10 NBA players you probably didn't know about who dated celebrities through the years.

1. J.R. Smith and Rihanna

New York Nicks player J.R. Smith has maintained an impressive track record with the NBA over the last 16 years of his life. The basketball player has secured two championship wins, with more to come. Somewhere along the line, sparks flew between him and Love the Way You Lie singer, Rihanna. Even back then, the singer was a mega-famous star with many influential figures after her heart. The alleged couple never confirmed reports of dating. However, they were believed to have hooked up a few times around 2012, as per Sports Illustrated. Additionally, they were also spotted getting hot and heavy at multiple locations across the city. Despite the sparks, their supposed romance died down on a sour note. In 2013, Rihanna even called his home team 'whack a**,' insinuating some serious drama between them.

2. Nick Young and Iggy Azalea

Famous LA Lakers member Nick Young is another legendary player who’s been a professional athlete for quite some time. His relationship with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea was one of the most publicized relationships. The couple were head over heels with each other and would often make red-carpet appearances together. They began dating in 2013 and were on good terms with each other until their ugly split in 2016, as per People. The former flames were en route to get married and had previously announced their engagement in 2015.

3. Serge Ibaka and Keri Hilson

Known as one of the best defensive players in his league, Serge Ibaka’s smooth moves captivated numerous fans around the world when he was on court and his former lover, Keri Hilson, off the court in 2012. The two had a beautiful and slow-burn romance. Despite the picture-perfect appearance, there was more than met the eye in their relationship. After many years of dating, the couple revealed the relationship had run its course in 2016 and that they had a heartbreaking yet amicable separation, per The U.S. Sun.

4. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

Kris Humphries’ relationship with Kim Kardashian perhaps surprised many people. Although he was at the prime of his career and was merely at the beginning, his charming personality captured Kim's attention in 2010. Things began progressing rapidly to the point where they not only got engaged but also got married the following year in 2011! However, after just 72 days, they filed for divorce from each other, which was finalized in 2013, with both parties ending things amicably and moving on with other partners.

5. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

This NBA player has been at the heart of many relationships in the past and is especially known for his previous romantic ties with The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. Tristan Thompson and Khloe first set their sights on each other in 2016. Shortly after, they were married and even welcomed two children together: True and Tatum Thompson. The ex-lovers were under the heat several times because of Thompson’s many scandals in the past. Despite him cheating on her, Khloe was seemingly gracious enough to adopt a 'forgive and forget' approach. That was until 2021 when she decided enough was enough and chose to end things for good.

6. Chris Webber and Tyra Banks

The Sacramento Kings player was known to be madly in love with Tyra Banks between 2002 and 2004. The former couple were reportedly head over heels for each other and even wanted to take their relationship to the next step: marriage. Speaking to The New York Times in 2002, Webber claimed that his relationship with the supermodel was a 'serious' one. Moreover, he even envisioned building a family with Banks in the future. Unfortunately, their relationship abruptly ended due to Webber's alleged affair. Banks has often been vocal about how her split from Webber had left her torn, per Cheat Sheet.

7. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria

San Antonia Spurs player Tony Parker and his ex-wife Eva Longoria's romance is perhaps one for the books. As per People, the adorable former couple first began dating in 2004 after Longoria claimed it was 'lust at first sight.' Their spicy relationship gradually resulted in their marriage in 2007. Shortly after spending time together as newlyweds, they did almost everything together in public, such as going on dates at a park or a beach. They seemed like an ideally perfect couple in love. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be... News of their shocking divorce came after rumors of an alleged scandal surfaced. In 2010, Longoria and Parker announced they'd filed for divorce amicably.

8. Al Horford and Amelia Vega

Al Horford is another remarkable player in the NBA who is known for his versatile nature in the sport. Apart from having an impressive career, the Boston Celtics player is renowned for the love story he shares with former Miss Universe 2003 winner Amelia Vega. This pair is perhaps a prime example of love at first sight. Horford and Vega met in 2011, and in just two months of getting to know each other, they exchanged vows. They've never been seen separately at public events and often gush about their romance, which has lasted for nearly 11 years to date. Moreover, they have also parented five children together, making it an epic love story for an adorable couple!

9. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

Like her big sisters, Kendall Jenner has also dated famous players from the NBA. The reality star is pretty private about her relationships. However, her brief romance with the Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker wasn't as low-key. In 2021, fans were left in shock and awe after she went Instagram Official with her beau. The reality star took to her social media page on account of Valentine's Day. She'd often show up at games to support her now ex-boyfriend, either alone or with her sisters. The former couple would often flaunt their sweet romance in public whenever they went on dates and didn't seem to let paparazzi stop them from having a good time. Although things seemed to have been going well, sources speaking to US Weekly in 2022 confirmed their devastating split. The insider revealed, saying, "Things are amicable after the breakup, there's no bad blood between them."

10. Dennis Rodman and Madonna

Completing this list with a bang is none other than Dennis Rodman and Madonna's short-lived relationship. The former Dallas Mavericks player is known as one of the most skilled basketball players in the world and has amassed a massive fandom over time. Apart from his savage skills in the game, Rodman was known for his tryst with the Material Girl singer. The former flames had a rather publicized relationship in 1994. Unfortunately, after being together for merely a few months, Rodman and Madonna's ship had sailed. In his 1996 memoir, Rodman revealed that they never had any 'problems' while dating. Per an interview in 1996, he claimed that the primary reason for the split was he refused to be recognized as her 'playboy or boy toy.'