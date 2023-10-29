Kris Jenner's Captivating Romantic Saga: A Glimpse into Her Marital Journey and Infamous Affairs

A Deep Dive into Kris Jenner's Romantic Partners Over the Years

Kris Jenner's love life is an intricate tapestry that has driven her legendary reality TV empire and iconic family. At 67, the reality star and "momager" has had her share of high-profile romances and marriages, too. Her relationship with Robert Kardashian, a major figure in the OJ Simpson trial, and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, now 73, are perhaps the most notable. But what really sets Kris's romantic history apart is her honest admission about an affair during her later marriage to Robert Kardashian. Her fling with former soccer player Todd Waterman didn't just reshape her relationship with Kardashian; it led to their divorce. This affair took an unexpected turn when Kris tried to advise her daughter Khloé on her messy relationship with Tristan Thompson. Kris recently also got a huge shock on The Kardashians when Khloé confronted her about the past cheating scandal. So now, let's explore the captivating story of Kris Jenner's love life, full of marriages, affairs, and drama that helped her family achieve fame.

1. Cesar Sanudo

In the 1970s, Kris Jenner, a 17-year-old girl who had just finished high school, dated professional golfer Cesar Sanudo, who was 11 years her senior. The two met at the Hawaiian Open in 1973, and they eventually hit off. However, the Daily Mail reported that according to Sanudo's daughter, Amber Carrilo, he did not know Kris' real age. Carillo said, "He told me she told him she was twenty-one, but she was only seventeen, or just about ready to turn eighteen. He said she fabricated things and didn't really talk about where she came from, about who her real father was, details like that." They even got engaged when Kris was 19, but eventually, she met lawyer Robert Kardashian at a racecourse, and Sanudo found them fooling around at his residence.

2. Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner's first trip down the aisle was with Robert Kardashian, the man behind the now-famous Kardashian surname. The two tied the knot in 1978, leading Kris to take on the name Kris Kardashian. Their romance began when Kris was just 17 and was dating pro-golfer Cesar Sanudo. Their early days saw ups and downs—after a brief split, Robert dated Priscilla Presley while Kris saw photographer Alfred M. Garcia. After reuniting, Kris and Robert welcomed Kourtney in 1979, Kim in 1980, Khloé in 1984, and son Rob in 1987. Robert Kardashian remains best known for his involvement in O.J. Simpson's 1994 murder trial defense. Though Robert reactivated his law license to volunteer for Simpson's team, he later shared doubts about Simpson's innocence, as per Refinery29. This led to strained relations following Simpson's acquittal, despite their longstanding friendship.

3. Alfred M. Garcia

While separated from Robert Kardashian, Kris dated photographer Alfred M. Garcia, four years her senior. Introduced circa 1973 by mutual friend Debbie Kathleen Mungle, Garcia eagerly photographed Kris, an aspiring model. Eventually, their romance faded, and a friendship endured. As per the Daily Mail, Garcia recalled, "We went our separate ways. I was focused on photography, not a steady girlfriend. But Kris and I stayed friends, and then she called me to do the model pictures, and then her wedding." Kris' time with Garcia opened doors to the modeling world for her and captured her youthful beauty through his lens. Their amicable split enabled her reunion with Kardashian.

4. Todd Waterman

One factor leading to Kris Jenner's 1991 divorce from Robert Kardashian was her affair with soccer player Todd Waterman, who was 23 at the time. Their 'crazy, passionate" relationship began in 1989, over a decade into Kris' marriage. After Robert learned of the affair, he filed for divorce. Kris described the guilt she felt over cheating on her then-husband in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and as per Screen Rant, she admitted that she treated Robert poorly despite his devotion. Waterman later disputed details about their trysts but agreed the affair destroyed Kris' marriage. He also denied rumors he was Khloé's biological father. Their relationship continued briefly after Kris began dating Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 but ultimately ended.

5. Caitlyn Jenner

Kris Jenner's lightning-fast second marriage to Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner (born as Bruce Jenner) kicked off in 1991, just one month after finalizing her divorce from Robert Kardashian. The whirlwind romance led to "I do's" after only five months of dating. The couple then expanded their celebrity family by welcoming model daughter Kendall in 1995 and cosmetics mogul Kylie in 1997. Their ideal marriage sailed smoothly until hitting choppy waters after the 2007 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Despite renewing vows in 2011, Kris and her beau separated in 2013 and divorced a year later. Then, in 2015, the olympian stunned the world by coming out publicly as transgender Caitlyn, revealing she had told Kris about her gender identity years prior, as per The Daily Mail. The transition initially put daughters Kendall and Kylie on ice, but they later thawed relations with Caitlyn.

6. Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner's latest love is her longtime beau Corey Gamble, a talent manager she started dating in 2014 after divorcing Caitlyn Jenner. After keeping things lowkey initially, they went Instagram official in 2015 and have been nearly inseparable since. Corey is a fixture at Kardashian–Jenner events but takes a backseat to family decisions. Though Kris sometimes rocks a diamond ring from Corey, she has nixed plans to marry again. The inseparable pair were most recently spotted living it up together at Paris Fashion Week, proving their romance is still going strong eight years later. Kris seems smitten with Corey, though another trip down the aisle doesn't seem likely for the ultimate momager.

