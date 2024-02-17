Donald Trump Sent a Unique Valentine's Day Gift To Melania With Millions of Potential Love Donors

Former President Donald Trump didn't let Valentine's Day slip by without expressing his affection to his wife, Melania Trump, his third wife, by referring to his lengthy list of criminal charges. In an email campaign sent out Wednesday, Trump penned a heartfelt message to Melania, thanking her for standing by him amidst the various legal battles he's faced. The subject line of the email read, “I love you, Melania!,” as per Mediaite.

“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he stated in the message. “You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.“ “You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump,” the former president said in ending.

After that, readers were taken to a webpage where they could contribute to his reelection campaign or write their own Valentine's Day greeting. The former president has labeled the four federal and state indictments against him, which total 91 felony counts, as a political "witch hunt" intended to keep him from winning reelection in November.

Nikki Haley, Trump's primary Republican opponent, sent the former president a Valentine's Day message of her own.“Roses are red, violets are blue, I love dictators, and they love me too! Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world!” In a sarcastic email, Haley's presidential campaign wrote about the former president. The statement says, “Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world’s most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills,” The campaign continued by listing several statements made by Trump in which he showed fondness or even friendship for certain foreign dictators.

One instance cited by the campaign was Trump's 2019 claim to have received roughly six letters from Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea. Trump remarked, “He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” during a West Virginia rally in 2019. “We fell in love.” Throughout the campaign path, Haley has consistently criticized Trump for his seeming cooperation with foreign leaders, such as Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Decision Desk HQ's national polling indexes, Trump leads Haley by 61.4 points overall and 32.7 points in South Carolina, where Haley comes from. Following a period of silence thought to be caused by the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, last month, Melania along with her husband has lately made a surprise public appearance. According to a recent interview with Fox News, Trump's wife "wants to make America great again, too" and will "play a big role" in his bid to retake the presidency. Trump continued, "I think she's going to be very active in the sense of being active," as per The Guardian.