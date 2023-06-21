Penelope Disick Praised for 'Standing Her Ground' at North West's All-Pink Birthday

Penelope Disick has been receiving some well-earned love from fans in the last few days after a picture from North West's party hit social media.

On June 15, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 46, celebrated their daughter North's 10th birthday with a large party. New pictures show Kim, Penelope, North's buddies, and Kim's sister Kourtney out and about in Los Angeles, California. The group was dressed in matching pink pajamas and slippers.

One of the group opted not to wear the slippers, though, per The Sun. Many followers of Penelope Kardashian on the internet noticed that she chose to wear black boots rather than slippers.

Kim Kardashian threw her daughter North West a Barbie-themed birthday party while they joyfully sang Rema's song Calm Down pic.twitter.com/1BMFsUWVos — DJ Mustte (@djmusttemix) June 16, 2023

Friends and family were treated to a sumptuous dinner at Nobu in Malibu to celebrate North's birthday. The group then boarded a party bus for a night of epic proportions at The Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with teepees and mocktails. On the drive to the five-star hotel, North, who was obviously having a fantastic time, started dancing wildly.

North got up and danced in her pink monogrammed pajamas along with Penelope and their other friends when Miley Cyrus' song Party In The U.S.A. began to play. She took center stage while holding hands with Tracy Romulus' daughter Ryan. It's unknown who was filming.

As the music played, Penelope, who was seated, raised her hands in the air. The 10-year-old turned to Maxwell Simpson, Jessica Simpson's daughter, and encouraged her to join in. North leaned over to her seated friends and lightly slapped Maxwell's cheeks as she restrained herself from dancing and jumping around. When the video was posted on the Instagram feed, followers promptly left comments.

Mom-of-four Kim shared a few videos on their joint TikTok account, and it appears that no cost was spent for their oldest child. The first video opened with shots of a shelf full of fresh pairs of sneakers, sweatshirts, and water bottles paired with Katy Perry's popular song Teenage Dream. After that, it showed North and her friend Eva, who was also having a birthday, relaxing on their lilac teepee beds decorated with enormous Hello Kitty cushions and a basket of treats.

North held up some black and white photo booth printouts while the two girls were dressed in matching pink pajamas. North grinned from ear to ear. The film then turned to footage of the food and drinks available to North and her companions, including cans of Hello Kitty Fizzy Pop soda. There was a gigantic charcuterie board with various cheeses, meats, breadsticks, and a table covered in chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons.

North West & Penelope Disick Look Like Kourtney Kardashian In Never-Before-Seen Childhood Videos Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Kourtney's 44th birthday to share never before seen family footage! The family resemblance to the next generation was immediately apparent. pic.twitter.com/iSrE7POgNl — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 19, 2023

North and Eva each had a customized mocktail that they called the North by NorthWest and the Lavender Haze, respectively. Eva's drink was lemonade and blueberries, whereas North's was grape soda, pop rocks, and cotton candy. The girls had monogrammed pillows and a balloon-filled ceiling in shades of pink, purple, and black. The video ended on a high note with Kayne West's oldest child holding up one of her brand-new plush toys and beaming at the camera.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Disick in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/mYQnaV5Fy6 — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) May 22, 2022

