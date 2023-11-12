Barbra Streisand Recalls Her "Flirty Relationship" with Charming King Charles in Upcoming Memoir

Barbra Streisand made bombshell revelations about being smitten by the "utterly charming" King Charles. In her upcoming memoir, My Name is Barbra: The Exhilarating and Startlingly Honest Autobiography of the Living Legend, the 81-year-old recalled the mutual admiration and unexpected friendship with the king of the United Kingdom.

The songstress openly and fearlessly referenced King Charles in her book with never-heard-before details of their "friendship." She detailed their first meeting in 1974 on the set of her film Funny Lady, where she claimed Your Majesty turned up in hopes of seeing her. Reportedly, Streisand was his crush.

There were also rumors that the royal had the singer's poster on his wall and was reportedly captivated by her beauty. His infatuation for Streisand was so deep that even Princess Diana once admitted she wouldn't be surprised if the two became more than "just friends," reported The Sun. The excerpts from the singer's book confirmed his admiration.

Streisand mentioned one instance in her book where she revealed that she had received a gift from the royal. "I walked by the assistant's room and saw this bouquet of flowers and said, 'Who sent me that?' and she said, 'A fan called Charles.' And I said, 'Really? Let me see the note.' And there was his seal. They were from his gardens. It was so funny. That's Prince Charles!"

King Charles fancied the singer. For their first meeting, His Majesty traveled to California. According to the memoir, when he was asked the reason for his visit, he said he wanted to meet Streisand, "the woman behind the voice." However, she mentioned that both of them were shy personalities.

But despite that, they struck a chord and developed a beautiful friendship. "The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship," she wrote. Their next meeting was at Barbra's Wembley Arena concert in 1994.

The 74-year-old said Streisand was his "only pin-up" at Cambridge University, per The Mirror. Her voice enchanted King Charles so much that he admitted while his Uni friends listened to the likes of Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones, he only played Streisand's albums. His Majesty's personal favorite soundtrack was from her 1968 movie Funny Girl.

Previously, he described Streisand as "devastatingly attractive" with "great sex appeal." Their "friendship" was rumored to be an affair at one point, and during a gig in the UK, the Memory singer showed black and white photos of herself with King Charles and quipped, "If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess."

Both the Monarch and Streisand spoke about their friendship openly. In July 2021, His Majesty appeared in a radio program titled, Music and Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales. During the show, he expressed his fondness for the American singer. "I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand."

