Fans Suspect Katy Perry’s ‘Butterfly Ring’ Hints at New Music Release

Katy Perry has been dropping hints in her new Instagram posts regarding the release of her music album. And fans are taking careful note of all these little breadcrumbs they believe the singer is leaving. But her new post is possibly one of the hints to her releasing a whole new album.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Also Read: Here’s the Strange Thing That Sparked Romance Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Fans believe that this could be the final post before she announces some sweet new beats after spotting her wearing a 'butterfly ring' with her disco-themed ensemble on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The Hot And Cold singer posted a carousel on her account from when she was set to appear on Good Morning America earlier this week. She sports a shimmery blue holographic dress with an off-shoulder sleeve. Her heels were quite robust, unique in design, and chrome in nature. The best part? They're from her fall collection. The highlight of her makeup was her silver eyeshadow, which glimmered with light. This was followed by some bold mascara and nude pink lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections)

Also Read: Katy Perry Reveals New Career Announcement, Fans Believe Singer Deserves Better Than Average Move

The showstopper of her ensemble was nonetheless her jewelry. Perry had a pair of chunky gold chain-linked earrings on the first piercing. While the second one had diamond studs on them. A pair of two unique rings also adorned her fingers: a thick pink band with a diamond and a golden butterfly one. Each plays a part in making the outfit whole and beautiful.

Also Read: Katy Perry to Return for Season 22 of ‘American Idol’ Despite Strong Opposition From Fans

Fans paid careful attention to the dextrously designed butterfly ring above all else as they recalled what the humble insect means to the singer. In the comment section of the post, several take note of this article on jewelry. "Wait the butterfly ring???" questioned one person in awe. To this, a fan responds, "All the hints", with a mind-blown emoji. "I see the butterfly ring," noted someone else. A final one asked, "Why there’s a butterfly ring?"

katy perry is the most anticipated female singer to be dropping new album this year (Vogue) pic.twitter.com/xv4zcavM6W — ravi (@katySBXLIXperry) April 5, 2023

While numerous in the fandom remained curious about the arthropod-like tchotchke, there were others who enquired as to when her next album would arrive to grace their ears.

"Stunningg, but where's KP6 ???" asks one. "We want #kp6" demanded a second person.

"Where's the album?" asked a third. While her plethora of fans anticipate a new album, Perry has revealed no such information about when her new music will be released. Only she's taking some time to work on it like in the old days, as mentioned on American Idol season 22.

With regards to the butterflies, Perry has used ethereal creatures in several of her videos in the past. Her most famous one is Wide Awake. The floral-themed headpiece from the video is actually a trail of them and even appears throughout the song.

Another video in which these delicate insects appear is at the beginning of Teenage Dream. This implies that perhaps new music is in the making and will be released sooner than anticipated as fans wait in hope.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8767664/katy-perry-fans-clue-releasing-new-album-pics/

https://www.mtv.com/news/keffb9/katy-perrys-wide-awake-music-video

More from Inquisitr

Katy Perry Gets Praised for Sharing Unedited Pics of Her Real Body While on Vacation

Orlando Bloom Shares a Rare Glimpse of Katy Perry During Their Exotic Vacation With a Sweet Message