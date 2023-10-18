Jada Pinkett Smith, the acclaimed 52-year-old actress and author, has revealed the depth of her friendship with Tupac Shakur, the late hip-hop legend, in a recent interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their morning show Live with Kelly & Mark. Jada discussed her memoir, Worthy, and also revealed her marriage dynamics with Will Smith, as reported by The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Often Feels Like the “Bad Guy” While Kody Refers to His Family as “Jerks”

When Jada revealed in her book about her intimate friendship with Tupac, she wanted to address claims regarding their romantic relationship during her appearance on the ABC show. She used her talk with Kelly and Mark, both 52, on the Live show to clear up some misconceptions about her relationship with Tupac.

"A lot of people think that Tupac and I had a romantic relationship, and we did not. I really wanna stress that," Jada stated. Despite their strong relationship, she stressed that their closeness was strictly platonic. The Girls Trip actress went on to say, "Once people read the book [Worthy], they'll really understand why we were so close."

Jada went on to say that she and the All Eyez on Me rapper were like family, admitting that they both had mothers who struggled with substance abuse. She admitted that they both sought to compensate for the gaps they felt at home, saying, [we] "really tried to compensate" [for what we] "weren't getting at home."

Also Read: Kyle Richards of 'RHOBH' Ends Relationship With Mauricio, Will Marry Morgan Wade

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Out, Jada called Tupac Shakur her "soulmate." She stated that their relationship went beyond traditional romantic love and was far more meaningful. She stressed that their bond, frequently described as soulmate love, possessed certain characteristics that distinguished them from regular romantic partnerships.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mychal Watts

Also Read: Amy Slaton from '1000-Lb. Sisters' Smokes and Vapes in Atlanta While Shooting New Season

There was no conventional romantic chemistry between them, but their bond was something unique and very meaningful, according to Jada. "It was almost like God made us that way. It’s like, Look, we’ll put y’all together, alright? Y’all gonna be a dynamic duo, but I’ll tell you right now: I’m gonna make it so you’re not gonna be able to get together,’ because that just wasn’t the purpose," she added, reported The New York Post.

Their adventure began in the 1980s at the Baltimore School of Arts. Jada remembers Tupac being a funny-looking person in high school. However, he possessed an obvious allure that drew her in. Their bond became stronger as they clicked from the start, despite not foreseeing the amazing paths their lives would take. "I don’t think either one of us thought we would have made it in the way that we did, but we knew we were gonna do something," Jada said in an old interview, "but we knew we were gonna do something."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Throughout her book, Jada has revealed many sensitive details about her life, including details about her marriage to Will Smith. In a conversation with Hoda Kotb about her book on the Today show last week, it came to light that Jada and Will have lived separately since 2016.

More from Inquisitr

Tom Sandoval and Nick Viall Caught in a Gripping Battle in the New Episode of ‘Special Forces'

Jenna Bush Hager’s Hints On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Buying a House' in Kansas City