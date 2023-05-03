These Are Some of the Worst Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet of MET Gala 2023. It Ain't Pretty!

The 2023 MET Gala showcased a wide range of fashion styles, including bold ruffles, vivid colors, clashing patterns and unconventional silhouettes. While some outfits were criticized for being fashion mishaps, the event hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City remained one of the most highly anticipated and talked-about gatherings of the year. Often hailed as the pinnacle of fashion, the annual ball draws numerous A-list celebrities who showcase their most luxurious and captivating looks on the first Monday of May.

While we all love the glamour and excitement of red carpet events such as the MET Gala, there are occasions where certain celebrities don't quite hit the mark with their fashion choices. Regrettably, there are always a handful of individuals who end up being the worst dressed. These celebrities have been included on the list for a variety of reasons such as their audacious attire, failure to execute the theme well, or simply due to a lack of fashion acumen.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's MET Gala outfit didn't seem up to the mark for the grandest night in fashion. While her expertly styled hair and floral earrings were impressive, they were not enough to save the overall daring outfit that looked like a swimsuit gone awry.

Irina Shayk

Although Russian model Irina Shayk managed to incorporate the latest rosette trend into her ensemble, it seems that her outfit fell short in terms of capturing the theme of the event. While the champagne-colored dress was undoubtedly elegant and suitable for other occasions, it lacked the flair and boldness needed to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Adding to the confusion, Shayk opted to pair her refined gown with a statement necklace and casual flats, which only served to detract from the overall effect.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan turned heads at the MET Gala 2023 with her almost-barely-there dress that featured a sheer top with black jewel embellishments covering her nipples. The bottom half of the dress was solid black, while the top part sparkled with sequin details. Brosnahan's look was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's work with Chanel in the '90s, and she revealed to Extra TV that her dress was designed by Sergio who had been inspired by Karl for a long time.

Kylie Jenner

Though her outfit at first glance resembled silk pajamas, a closer look revealed otherwise. Jenner surprised everyone by ditching the Lagerfeld-inspired looks and instead channeled Jessica Rabbit in a cut-out floor-length red gown, as per The Glam.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is known for her unique and impeccable style choices, so it came as a surprise to many when she appeared on the 2023 MET Gala red carpet in an unusual gown. While the dress had some similarities to Karl Lagerfeld's '70s-era design, it failed to capture the essence of his work and instead looked like a costume straight out of a Halloween store. Despite our admiration for Wilde's usual fashion sense, this particular outfit left much to be desired in terms of its execution and overall effect.

Florence Pugh

Dressed in an ensemble by the Italian fashion house, the movie star wore a white ball gown that featured a plunging neckline and a backless design, that was secured by a delicate black tulle bow. She also sported a towering headpiece adorned with black feathers and an abundance of diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co, as per Harper Bazaar. While the dress is noteworthy, the floral headpiece was a bit overwhelming, as per The Daily Mail. The tulle bow in the front diminished the glam of the gown.