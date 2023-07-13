Travis Barker Reveals This Adorable Custom Made Gift for His Unborn Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are soon-to-be proud parents of a baby boy, last month the couple had excitedly announced the new arrival with a rock 'n' roll themed gender reveal. "Little drummer boy coming soon," the Poosh founder had captioned a series of images on Istagram in which she is seen posing along with her Blink-182 drummer husband. The 47-year-old musician is already preparing for game nights with his soon-to-be born son, on July 10 he posted an adorable picture on his Instagram story which showcased a matching set of custom Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys. Barker is planning on twinning with his baby boy in blue and white Adidas ice hockey jerseys with their last name engraved on the back, reports Hollywood Life.

The A-lister Hollywood couple had announced last month that they were expecting their first child together after a lengthy struggle with IVF. Their tough pregnancy journey was documented during Season 2 of The Kardashians. The Hulu star had surprised fans and family with the big reveal last month by holding up a sign that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant" while Travis was on stage during a concert. According to the US Sun, the sudden announcement was an iconic nod to Blink's 1999 All The Small Things music video in which a similar scene is depicted while the band is playing. Fans had gushed over the adorable moment saying - "This is the cutest idea ever omg," one fan wrote. A second fan said - "This is so special — so so happy for you both!"A third fan wished - "Congratulations, what news before Father’s Day."

The rock 'n' roll themed gender reveal party was aptly decorated like a rock band tour concert with eye-catchy decorations matching the theme. There were even custom posters inspired by concert promotional signs that read: 'Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis'. Exactly a year ago the couple had tied the knot in a lavish wedding at a private estate owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. They had earlier celebrated marriage in April 2022 in a spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas ceremony but officiated it without a marriage license, reports Daily Mail.

According to Hello Magazine, the pair had first met in 2006 as part of the same social circle when Barker was in a relationship with Paris Hilton. He later revealed on The Kardashians that he had a forever crush on Kourtney - "I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her." Kourtney shares three children with her ex-Scott 13, Disick Mason; 11, Penelope; and 8, Reign, while Travis shares Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

