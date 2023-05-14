Inside Mykelti Brown's Utah Home: 'Sister Wives' Star Flaunts Her Impressive Abode

Mykelti Brown, who is Sister Wives star Christine Brown's daughter, flaunted her wholesome living room along with her children's play area through her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 4.

According to The U.S. Sun, Mykelti recently shared a snippet of a day in her life with her young children at their Utah residence. She even shared a picture of herself standing next to her mother, all smiles. Mykelti sported a leopard print blouse with black hoops, while her mother wore a beautiful red blouse and hoops, just like her daughter, though Christine's were gold. The 26-year-old appeared to be holding a pink bottle of Plexus, a health and fitness drink that the Brown family is often seen promoting on the Instagram page The Secret to Self Care.

This adorable picture was followed by a video of Mykelti's living room. The cozy hall had strong hues of dark grey that complemented the white walls of the house rather well. The couch appears to be a lounge couch with a subtle fuzzy texture. Following this was visible a vintage-style television unit, whose color palette is oriented in shades of brown, upon which sat a stunning flatscreen TV with stellar clarity.

The Brown family appears to have an affinity toward reading: a quaint bookshelf with an array of literary works according to each of their tastes was placed next to the flatscreen TV. The shelf also accommodates a few artifacts such as a kettle and a grey and white lamp surrounded by other paraphernalia. In between the flatscreen and the shelf, surprisingly, lay a lightsaber, hung on the wall.

Her daughter Avalon Asa, decked in an adorable and subtle pink ensemble appears to be playing with her baby doll while also attempting to wipe her mother's face with a wet wipe. Mykelti mentions, "She ran over all excited about her wipes and diaper, she pulled out the wipes to clean her baby. I think she forgot her diaper." Mykelti Brown also has two sons - Archer Banks and Ace McCord - who were also featured in her story.

The mom of three recently shared a reel on Instagram featuring all three of her kids, and she praised her children's growth. The reel offered a peek into the art-filled wall in her hall and a lush, soft carpet for her toddlers to roll about on or follow through with their regular shenanigans.

In the video, her twin babies appear to be speaking gibberish while snuggled up right next to each other. They attempt to communicate with their mother in coos; while one is dressed in a sky blue onesie, the other a yellow and cream onesie. Her 2-year-old daughter makes an appearance towards the end of the video.