The ongoing drama involving Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker, and Kim Kardashian has escalated to new heights. Moakler, making a bold statement on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, unleashed her feelings about her ex-husband, who is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian. According to The U.S. Sun, the model asserted that Barker had maintained a close relationship with Kim, Kourtney's younger sister, before his remarriage.

Additionally, Moakler claimed that there were private text exchanges between Barker and Kim discussing the possibility of a hookup at the residence of the Hulu star's sister. The revelations have only intensified the already tangled web of emotions and controversies.

Moakler made this assertion after receiving anonymous screenshots from a random number, supposedly showing explicit conversations between her ex-husband, Barker, and reality TV star Kim. The podcast host, Bunnie, probed further, asking Moakler to identify which sister was behind these messages. To this, she replied, “I don’t know.” The TV star mentioned that Barker deleted the messages when she confronted him about them. “I wanted this relationship to work... I was so in love with him,” the model and actor added. Moakler revealed that she dialed up Kim to express her disapproval and criticize her for the inappropriate messages.

However, her reaction lacked any feature of an apology. “She just said to me that she didn’t like white guys,’” Moakler recalled. She further added, “I was like, ‘You’ll fuck anyone to be famous’… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.” Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer got married in 2004 but went their separate ways in 2008. They have two kids together, a son named Landon and a daughter named Alabama, as per HuffPost. Moakler is also the mother of Atiana, her daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Moreover, this isn't the first instance where she has alleged that Barker and Kim were romantically involved before their divorce.

Yes, Kim Kardashian really did hook up with Travis Barker -- says Aubrey O'Day in a 2020 Instagram Story! Read the details HERE:https://t.co/Kw3lXWCqWe — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) May 18, 2021

Back in 2021, Moakler said, “I divorced my ex because, I saw them [Travis and Kim]. I caught them having an affair." She added, “Someone sent me all their conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening." The ex-beauty queen alleged that Barker had a romantic involvement with Kim before the debut of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, according to The U.S. Sun. Kim and Barker crossed paths in the early 2000s when she served as an assistant to her good friend Paris Hilton.

Despite various speculations, Barker has consistently refuted any claims of an affair with Kim. Moreover, he disclosed that Kourtney was aware that he and Kim had communicated in the past. He said, "That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of 'this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous." On the other hand, Kim also clarified that the persistent rumors were untrue. Adding to the mix, the "I Miss You" artist recently celebrated the arrival of his son Rocky with his wife Kourtney, according to Page Six.

