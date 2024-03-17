10 Celebrities Whom You Won't Believe Are Related to Each Other

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Either Cousins or Siblings

Having a sibling, cousin, or just a family member working in the same line of work can be a rewarding experience. The joy of sharing both the good and bad circumstances with a loved one can be a comforting thought. Hollywood is filled with families who’ve gradually entered the acting industry and even acted alongside each other in movies. For example, the Sandler family, consisting of Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, often share the screen. Knowing such adorable familial relationships featured on-screen is amazing for dear fans to experience. Speaking of, quite a few celeb siblings or cousins have either shared a screen or at least are in the same line of work. Here are ten celebrities you’d be shocked to know are related.

1. Tom Cruise and William Mapother

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous action actors in the world, and he has many accolades that testify to his skills. One more member of his family is progressing by leaps and bounds in the entertainment industry. That person is none other than his first cousin, William Mapother, renowned for his role in the Lost franchise. Mapother plays the highly disturbed and tumultuous character of Ethan Rom. Cruise and Mapother are completely different in their acting spectrums, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t shared a screen. The cousins have acted alongside each other in movies such as Vanilla Sky and Magnolia. Furthermore, Mapother has appeared in Cruise’s third installment of Mission Impossible.

2. Ellen DeGeneres and Kate Middleton

Ellen DeGeneres and Kate Middleton are some of the most eminent personalities on the global stage. While Middleton became a royal after marrying Prince William, DeGeneres was considered by many as royalty in the world of comedy. Well, it looks like the two have a blood connection after all, according to Nicki Swift! DeGeneres and Middleton are reportedly 14th cousins per an ancestral tracing company in Boston. Their familial linkage comes from Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife Agnes Gascoigne, who thrived in England in the early 1500s. Neither party has discussed their relationship with the other to date. But this might just be an unsaid thing between them!

3. Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

This might come as a big shocker, but musical sensation Lily Allen is actually Alfie Allen’s sister by blood! It appears that talent is abundant in this family because both Allens are pioneers in their realm. While Lily has earned much fame and fortune from her immaculate presence as a musical prodigy, her brother has equally succeeded. Alfie’s performance in Game of Thrones sent shockwaves across the world. His dextrous skills followed by his versatility harbored him much adoration from fans across the world.

4. Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy

Laughter is perhaps one of the best medicines in the world, as believed by many. For Melissa McCarthy, it became the very firm foundation of an invigorating career. Her ability to naturally bring a smile to anyone’s face and perfectly timed comedic relief paved the way for many women aspiring to be like her today. However, it appears that her family is pretty talented because Melissa also has a well-cousin known as Jenny McCarthy. The duo starred in Singled Out, after which Jenny’s popularity skyrocketed. The cousins are also known to be close to each other and share a sweet bond.

5. Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

The Roberts share an adorable relationship of an auntie and niece. Julia Roberts is a phenomenal actress who has created utter magic on-screen. Her movies such as Notting Hill, Eat, Pray, Love, Pretty Woman, and more remain classics to date. Furthermore, her niece seemed to have inherited these insane acting skills. Emma Roberts has often credited her auntie for inspiring her to become a great actress. The youngster is known for her performance in series such as Scream Girls and American Horror Story.

6. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

As if Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s performances weren’t enough to floor people in The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s impeccable acting chops blew people’s minds away. But who would’ve guessed that the movie was a family affair? Blunt and Tucci are related to each other through a certain wedding. Blunt’s older sister, Felicity Blunt, is married to Tucci, making them a beautiful family. Blunt’s sister and her brother-in-law’s love story began when she and her husband, John Krasinski, began a new chapter in their relationship with their wedding in 2010.

7. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s bond is truly a wholesome one! The two often joke around with each other and often appear alongside each other in movies. Although they were thought to have been best friends, it was later revealed that Damon and Affleck are 10th cousins, once removed, according to The Daily Beast! Well, that explains the lovely bond of brotherhood. Nonetheless, they first worked together on Good Will Hunting and later reunited in other movies like School Ties and The Duel. Both actors are incredibly packed with talent and are known to be tight-knit with each other.

8. Jason Mamoa and Zoe Kravitz

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz might not exactly be related by blood, but they have a rather perplexing connection with each other. Kravitz and Momoa became family after he married her mom, Lisa Bonnet, back in 2017. The couple reportedly dated for 12 years before they got hitched and welcomed two children together. Sadly, after a blissful five years, they announced their heartbreaking separation in 2022, with their divorce finalized earlier this year, an official end to their love story. Bonnet and Momoa still share a deep love and respect for each other and end their relationship on an amicable note. Kravitz and Momoa also remain on good terms with each other.

9. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Once you see it, you cannot possibly unsee this uncanny resemblance between Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. Many eagle-eyed netizens initially thought they were rather similar because of their physical feature. However, that’s not all that they have in common. The mega-talented Hill is a big brother to his beloved little sister Feldstein. The siblings are equally talented and often spend time with each other as and when permitted by their busy schedules. Whether it’s a series or a movie, neither backs down from giving an absolute stellar performance.

10. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Last on the list are the beloved musical prodigies of our times: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton! The duo’s collaboration on Jolene created a heck of a buzz, with fans going wild with delight. Cyrus and Parton are known to be very close to each other and share a heart-melting bond. Moreover, Parton is Cyrus’ godmother and never fails to gush about how proud she is of her goddaughter’s many accomplishments. Both share a love of flamboyant ensembles and some authentic and amazing country music.