10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Wanted 'Special Treatment' on Film Sets

Celebrities Who Have Acted “Entitled” on Sets

It's no secret that many celebrities cannot take "no" for an answer. Apart from hefty paychecks, they are also paid in tantrums, outlandish demands, and fiery tempers. As irrational as it may sound, big names have used their "star powers" on set to get things done their way. In their opinion, their mere existence is worth rewarding. From Paris Hilton to Tom Cruise, let's take a look at 10 such Hollywood celebrities who showed they're a "great deal" on shooting sets.

1. John Krasinski

Krasinski refused to do a scene in The Office because he had an issue with the plot and how his character, Jim, has been portrayed. According to the original script, Jim was supposed to cheat on Pam with her maternity leave replacement, Cathy. This triggered the 44-year-old actor, and he recalled, "I remember saying things that I never thought I'd say before, like, 'I'm not going to shoot it.'" He believed that if Jim cheated, the audience wouldn't come back.

2. Paris Hilton

Unlike Krasinski, Paris Hilton reportedly had wild and extravagant demands while filming a one-day cameo for The Other Guys. As per the sources, the production team of the 2010 film was shocked to see a three-page list of Hilton's so-called "requirements" on the set. It included bizarre food cravings like live lobsters, which were to be prepared whenever she wanted to eat them, and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka. However, a representative of Hilton refuted the rumors, reports Buzzfeed.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

When the makers of Terminator had to bring him on board for the third part of the franchise, they had to agree to a contract containing wild stipulations. The first demand was that he would receive a $29.25 million "pay or play" fee, meaning the 76-year-old would get paid even if the film never got made. Some more flamboyant demands included $1.5 million for private jets, a special trailer with just a gym, 24/7 limousines, personal bodyguards, and three-bedroom suites on location.

4. Zendaya

Zendaya was barely 14 years old when she made a "sweet" demand while filming the 2010 Disney show Shake it Up. The young teen was hesitant to kiss someone on screen, as she had never experienced kissing in her life by then. So, the young Zendaya demanded she wouldn't do it. The 27-year-old recalled the incident, "I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek," reported British Vogue.

5. Lindsay Lohan

Lohan's request was embarrassing, to say the least, but she made it nonetheless. While filming an intimate scene for The Canyons, she had to do a topless scene. Although it is natural for anyone to feel uncomfortable doing it in front of the whole crew, she demanded the 10-man crew first strip down into their underwear themselves to make her feel comfortable. They were hesitant at first, but once their clothes were off, the scene "went off without a hitch."

6. Tom Cruise

There's no debate about how much Tom Cruise knows about all the action stunts, such as jumping, flipping, rolling, and punching. The real action star of Hollywood and the force behind the successful Mission Impossible franchise has perfected doing his own stunts. He knows the formula to ace a perfect action scene, and he sticks to it no matter what. So, Cruise demands wardrobe departments stock 50 or so thongs at his disposal while filming to ensure comfort and flexibility in the scenes.

7. Jennifer Lawrence

It may surprise, or rather shock, some that Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of the Kardashians. Yes, however unbelievable, but it is true. Proof of it would be that she requested to include them while filming Mother. Not the real reality stars, but a personal Kardashians tent that had a computer playing Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She admitted, "I had to do this one scene, and I hadn't gone that dark before; I had never done something that horrifying."

8. Ben Affleck

The filming of the movie Gone Girl came to a halt because Ben Affleck refused to wear a Yankees hat. That's right, the actor disputed over a hat, and the makers had to pause. Affleck revealed, "I said, 'David [Fincher], I love you, I would do anything for you, but I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't." Fincher said, "I mean, it did not come to blows, but we had to shut down production for four days."

9. Daniel Day-Lewis

Lewis is quite known to go out of his way to get under the skin of his characters. Sometimes, his fixation on "perfection" has led to some vigilant demands on set. One of the instances was when he played the role of a man suffering from cerebral palsy in My Left Foot. To master the role, he insisted on being lifted and driven around in a wheelchair like any patient with the disease, and he also spoon-fed in restaurants around Dublin.

10. Lea Michele and Ariana Grande

While the two sensational singers, Lea Michele and Ariana Grande, filmed for the show Scream Queens, they were both reluctant to put their throats under pressure. It was obvious that both artists are known for their melodious voices. So they refused to scream on the show, which required "screaming." As reported by Billboard, the 37-year-old songstress recalled, "I was there with Ariana Grande, and we were like, 'We can't scream; this is our gift.' So I don't scream; they just dub."

