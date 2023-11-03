Khloé Kardashian was shown getting into another heated argument with her mother Kris Jenner over her lack of 'momager' abilities after harshly criticizing Kris for cheating on her father Rob Kardashian. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family suggests that the co-founder of Good American launch a podcast, Khloé promptly rejects the innovative business proposal. The mother-daughter pair can be seen sitting in the garden while discussing the plans. Khloé argues that her reason for declining the podcast suggestion is due to her management team's lack of support. Khloé can be seen chastising her mum: "I think one of my frustrations with you is there’s not a lot of follow through once something’s done. This is me talking to you as my manager."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Also Read: Kris Jenner Says She ‘Would Do Anything’ for Scott Disick, Then Ditches Him at Hospital Right After

As per The Mirror, the Hulu star continued: "When you are on your vacations, when you’re in other countries when you’re at dinners, lunches, you might be on a yacht for two weeks, which you should be, you have an assistant who says, ‘We can’t do this unless we talk to Kris’ and then when I get a hold of you hours later, that makes me boil in whatever my issue is." Khloé then added: "I’m never f***ing heard, we put a band-aid over a bullet hole and she likes to patronize me and be like, ‘We’ll work on it’ It’s all bulls**t’.” To which Kris replied: “You don’t even know what I’m trying to say, you’re spiraling." Known for being an astute businesswoman, Kris Jenner is frequently called the "momager" by her children. Operating her own production firm out of Los Angeles, called Jenner Communications, Kris has been in charge of this company since before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered. She is well-known for having overseen the careers of her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In an exclusive interview with TooFab earlier this year, Kris shared about her management skills: "I've been a mom and a manager for so long now that we have such a good rhythm in place," Kris, 67, shared. "Sometimes the roles do overlap, but I try to see it from both sides and ensure that I'm being the most supportive for that situation. The key is always communication." Kris disclosed that she is the one who approaches possible partners with a potential proposal, saying that she is "always looking for ways to connect" with businesses that she and her family adore.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Samir Hussein

Also Read: Kris Jenner's Captivating Romantic Saga: A Glimpse into Her Marital Journey and Infamous Affairs

"When one of the girls has an idea or a find, I usually take the lead on seeing what we can do to create a partnership," the "momager" explained, adding that brand collaborations are always exciting, "It's been an incredible journey to get work with some of the best companies out there!"

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Says Cheating on Robert Kardashian is the 'Biggest Regret' of Her Life

Kris Jenner's Real Skin Texture And Wrinkles Revealed in Unedited Pics: Inspire Others to Embrace Their Imperfections