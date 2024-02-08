Alabama Barker Shared This Eeerie Late-Night Post While Her Parents Bolt Off to Australia

Alabama Barker is social media’s budding fashion influencer and happens to be the daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The young socialite often makes headlines for her breathtaking aesthetics concerning her wardrobe. While she has many admirers of her ensembles, many feel otherwise. This lands her at the center of backlash, but she’s always clapped back and chosen to remain her authentic self while ignoring haters. Barker often flaunts her father and step-mother Kourtney Kardashian’s $7 Million Calabasas mansion. Recently she took to Instagram to share a rather eerie snap of the place.

As noted by The U.S. Sun, Barker took to her Instagram Stories to share a rather uncanny picture of her and an unidentified individual with her. She seemed to be cozily seated inside her father’s luxe music studio. The bougie joint is supposed to be equipped with the latest music mixing and producing equipment. Moreover, it has some of the most expensive instruments followed by some pretty exquisite interiors that simply fit the vibe.

Barker appeared to be donning black pants and matching fuzzy slippers. She had her feet neatly perched up on the table next to the anonymous person. What makes it strange is the fact that she was watching over her home while indulging in possible music-making. A sleek screen featuring some major areas of her luxe abode. Primarily, the cerulean pool which is much beloved by Barker and the family, and the backyard features a rustic yet modern fireplace and a state-of-the-art amphitheater.

Other places included the entrance and driveway to her home which were also in clear view. Was Barker watching out for unnecessary intruders as a precaution or was she simply being considerate by watching the place while her folks were away in Australia? While that remains unknown, Barker seems to be having fun while her dad and Kardashian vacay Australia.

Barker later shared another snap of herself swaying to the music bathed in purple light. Barker seemed to be donning a black printed sweatshirt and flaunted her perfectly manicured nails. She sported a full face of glam makeup with her usual over-lined lips and slightly smokey eyes with thick lashes.

She asked in her story: “Y’all hear the vocals?” Insinuating that the audio playing in the background was her singing. Could it be that Barker is following in suit of her father’s musical career?? Will this be her debut in the music industry? Barker is yet to comment on the matter. But for now, she’s living the best life she possibly can.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Posts to share a throwback of her time in Italy with the rest of her family. She posted a beautiful carousel of her favorite moments from the trip and began with a tropical picture of herself perched on a yacht with an island in plain view. She also shared an adorable selfie with her father.

This was followed up with a monochrome picture of Kardashian and her hubby cuddled up together on what appears to be a raft. She also shared a picture of her holding many Louis Vuitton bags hinting that she’s shopped quite a bit! Lastly, she shared a picture of her running into the arms of an alleged boy which might just be Barker, or someone else.