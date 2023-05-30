Kanye West Walks The Streets Without Slippers and Shaved Eyebrows in New Look

Kanye West, the renowned rapper and fashion icon, has once again caught the attention of fans and the media with his eccentric fashion choices. Recently, he was spotted at the Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles for a Donda rehearsal event, accompanied by his children. What stood out in these new photos was Kanye's bold new look: shaved eyebrows. As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, the Yeezy founder, known for his unique sense of style, decided to forgo footwear altogether and instead wore a pair of Yeezy socks. He paired them with cutoff pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt. The black shirt, featuring shoulder pads, had the word "Polizei," the German word for "Police," written in white capital letters on the right-hand side.

While West is seemingly entering a new era, particularly after his marriage to architectural designer Bianca Censori, his clothing choices have not been without controversy. Fans were quick to notice the "Police" shirt and criticize the rapper, considering his previous anti-Semitic rants on social media in 2022. West faced significant backlash for his controversial statements last year, which also impacted his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has since spoken about how his views have affected her and their family. The choice to wear a shirt with the word "Polizei" on it, given his history, raised concerns among fans. Some fans saw West's fashion choice as insidious and dark, particularly considering his history of targeting Jewish people. They emphasized that he should keep his hateful rhetoric to himself and not involve Germans in it by wearing a German police shirt.

Despite the controversy surrounding West's past remarks, reports suggest that his wife, Censori, has been instrumental in keeping him grounded in recent months. The couple reportedly got married earlier this year. Recently, in a fan's TikTok video, Censori confirmed her marriage to Kanye West when asked for her number. This confirmation put an end to speculation about the status of their relationship. Censori now reportedly finds herself at the center of West's smaller inner circle.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they have found peace in their relationship and are focused on creating a content and harmonious life for their children. Censori's influence has been positive, as they share common interests and can collaborate effectively. She has been instrumental in providing stability and support to West. According to a spiritual adviser who is still in touch with the rapper, West's circle has become smaller and consists only of people who speak truth into his life. It is noted that he surrounds himself with individuals who are intentional about spending time with him and challenge his beliefs. Although this may hint that he is open to listening to those with different viewpoints, it appears from his recent choice of attire that he remains firm in his convictions for now.

Kanye West continues to captivate the public with his boundary-pushing fashion choices. While his shaved eyebrows and "Polizei" shirt have stirred controversy, his personal life seems to be on a more stable path with Censori by his side. As West enters this new phase of his life and career, it remains to be seen what further surprises he has in store for his fans.