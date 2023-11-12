Taylor Swift's musical phenomenon transcends generations, captivating millions with her lyrics and melodies. But not everyone was a fan of the Love Story singer before their paths crossed, as Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, can attest.

Donna was introduced to the world of Swift in an unusual way. Travis made a bold move to get Swift's attention in July 2023, during the Eras Tour, by offering her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Although the attempt failed due to Swift's pre-show focus, it marked the beginning of a unique connection. Travis' declaration of interest was noticed, and Swift attended one of Travis' games in September 2023 alongside his mother, Donna. The world watched as the two women chatted, laughed, and cheered Travis on, which piqued public interest in their budding romance, per NickiSwift.

As the All Too Well singer and football star made their relationship public, many people wondered what Donna thought of Swift prior to her son's involvement. Donna's admission surprised many because she admitted she wasn't a Swiftie before Travis began dating the musician. She preferred music from a different era, citing Earth, Wind and Fire, and Chaka Khan as favorites.

The Kelce family's newfound celebrity has undeniably thrust them into the spotlight. Donna expressed her thoughts on the surreal experience, saying that it sometimes feels like she is in another universe. "I think with anybody, everyone is fans of certain people," she said to People. "I think right now I'm just in an alternate universe and I'm just allowed to be in it. That's all I can tell you."

The focus on the Kelce family, however, is not without its difficulties. Swifties are known for their intense love for the singer and their close scrutiny of anyone close to her, including her romantic partners and their families. Given the intensity of Swift's fanbase, this level of attention has raised concerns about Travis's safety and privacy.

While the Kelce family has handled the newfound attention with grace, reports by TMZ suggest that they are overwhelmed. Another interesting aspect of this love story is Selena Gomez, Swift's best friend. According to Page Six, Gomez is "concerned" about Taylor's relationship with Travis being so public, as it is unusual for Taylor to be so open about her romantic life.

People took to Reddit to share their opinions on this revelation. One person wrote, "Donna Kelce is a 70 year old woman, it’s fair to say Taylor wasn’t a global superstar the way that we know her now, when Donna was in her teens and twenties. it makes perfect sense that she may not have listened to her. also I feel so bad that people are attacking this woman over nothing. she obviously looked a little nervous and unsure of what she probably was “allowed” to say in respect to all the probing and questions that were asked about Taylor. people are making mountains out of mole hills."

