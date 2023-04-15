Fans Spot Uncanny Resemblance Between Lili Reinhart's New BF Jack Martin and Ex Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart has steadily moved on from her ex, Cole Sprouse, and found a new beau, Jack Martin. The 26-year-old Riverdale actress has found love again in Tik Tok star Martin, and recently the two were spotted displaying romantic PDA at LAX Aiport. Page Six reports that Reinhart was photographed passionately kissing the TikTok star, wrapping her arms around his shoulders, and grabbing his face. Martin too put his hands on her waist and smiled adoringly at her while sharing the amorous moment. He also helped her with her luggage, before she proceeded to check in for a United flight.

Hawk-eyed fans were quick to comment about the resemblance between Martin and her Riverdale co-star and ex, Cole Sprouse. One person commented, “Wait is this Cole Sprouse in the pic or do they just look exactly alike?" Another one wrote, “So she has a type." While one said,“She’s moved on from cole sprouse with a lookalike,” another one questioned, “Does Jack Martin look just like Cole Sprouse?”

Reinhart’s romantic PDA with Martin comes one month after her Sprouse dished details about their failed relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It was really hard for both of us, and that’s OK,” he told host Alex Cooper. “I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the ways we felt about each other.” He spoke about the damage the on-again, off-again relationship had caused to both of them: “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

During the interview, the Big Daddy actor subtly mentioned that he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends. Reinhart and Sprouse had called it quits after almost three years of dating. As per a source, the Riverdale co-stars “split before the pandemic hit and have been quarantining separately,” adding, “They remain good friends.” That August, Reinhart gave an exclusive interview to Refinery29 in which she mentioned that the last couple of months has “probably been the most emotional few months of my entire life.”

“My therapist told me, 'Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again,” Reinhart explained. However, Reinhart clarified that the words were not for her recent break-up with Sprouse.

Sprouse on the other hand wished only love for Lili, in an emotional Instagram post he shared, “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Reinhart's current beau, Martin is the first romantic relationship she has been linked to since last year. Martin is an actor who is best known for his role in the hit series La Brea.