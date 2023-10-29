Britney Spears' Memoir: Her Tumultuous Encounter with Justin Timberlake at The 2007 VMAs

In her new memoir, "The Woman In Me," Britney Spears reveals that a backstage encounter with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake rattled her before her career-defining 2007 VMAs performance. Spears, despite her initial reluctance, was pressured by her team to perform in an attempt to prove she was fine despite her public struggles. That infamous night, a nervous Spears opened the show with "Trouble" and "Gimme More," while Timberlake made a surprise guest appearance later in the night, performing Timbaland hits, including "LoveStoned."

Spears also recalls costume and hair extension mishaps on the night of the VMAs, as reported by The Daily Mail. She felt exposed and insecure about her post-baby body after giving birth to two children in two years. "Everyone was acting like my not having six-pack abs was offensive," she shares. This candid peek behind the scenes sheds light on Spears' inner turmoil before the performance that sparked a media firestorm.

"I hadn't slept the night before, I was dizzy," she writes. That night marked her first encounter with Timberlake in years. From Spears' perspective, her former flame was thriving: "Everything was going great in his world. He was at the top of his game in every way, and he had a lot of swagger. "I was having a panic attack. I hadn't rehearsed enough. I hated the way I looked." she confides in her book, as per Y! Entertainment. This backstage encounter highlights the stark difference in their fortunes post-breakup, with Timberlake confident and successful, and Spears struggling with anxiety and insecurity.

As the performance began, Spears described an unsettling experience, seeing herself on a video monitor that distorted her image, making her feel like she was looking into a "fun-house mirror." On the other hand, Timberlake made a grand entrance, confidently striding down the runway to commence his performance. Spears also recalls Timberlake flirting with girls in the audience, creating a carefree and lively atmosphere.

In her memoir, Spears addresses a time when comedian Sarah Silverman made a joke about her kids during a roast after her VMAs performance, referring to her sons as her "adorable mistakes." However, Spears didn't hear the comment at the time because she was backstage "sobbing hysterically" over her performance. It was only later that she learned about the joke. Following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, Silverman expressed regret and a desire to delete the joke in response to the criticism she received.

In her book, Spears says her performance that night wasn't great. But she didn't expect all the criticism about how she looked. She wrote, "You also don't usually have one of the worst days of your life in the same exact place and time that your ex has one of his best." Spears honestly shares the sad irony of her career falling apart on the same stage where Timberlake was successful. Her memoir gives an inside look at how differently their careers went that night.

