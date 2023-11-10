Here's Why a 'Lost' Whoopi Goldberg Couldn't Contain Her Laughter Amid 'The View' Episode

Whoopi Goldberg knows how to leave viewers of The View in splits. The comedian began high-spirited during the latest episode, debating dating and marriage. But somehow, she lost her train of thought in the middle of the discussion and keeled over laughing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul R. Giunta

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg of ‘The View,’ Criticizes The Millennials, Says They Want to 'Work Only Four Hours'

At one point, the 67-year-old collapsed on the table, laughing so hard she could barely breathe. While doing so, she claimed, "Sometimes I don't know where we are; what we're talking about." The segment opened with Joe Jonas news, who was reportedly "upset" over his ex-wife Turner's passionate kiss.

The ladies strongly condemned the singer's involvement in the English actresses' life after deciding to mutually part ways. While moderator Behar encouraged her to "go for it," saying, "These are the wonder years," Haines suggested it is her choice and Jonas should refrain from commenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Hostin accused the 34-year-old of "jealousy" and "resentment" towards his ex-wife. But Goldberg kept quiet throughout. She also added that Turner was "very young" when she got married, to which Behar interrupted back in her days, that women feared becoming "old maids."

Also Read: Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Flicked Water From Her Mug on Former 'SNL' Star Leslie Jones on 'The View'

The debate shifted to discuss what age is "appropriate" for women to get married. The View's host Haines said, "[Women were often] pumped into marriages and having babies" [at a young age.]" She wasn't done yet. The journalist expounded, "It's hard for them to stay out there [in the workforce] competitively during those generations of time where they stayed at home."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Mock Tucker Carlson After His Exit From Fox News

The comedian looked around her co-hosts, seemingly lost and at a loss for words. Meanwhile, Haines continued with her rant, "But what I'm thinking is the reason we say [the] thirties [is a good time to get married] — we know there's a lot of life for women and men." By this time, Goldberg had lost it.

She stared at Haines, trying to make sense of her words and the concept, but she failed and keeled over laughing. The 46-year-old caressed the Sister Act star and consoled her, saying, "We are almost there." But Goldberg had a fit of laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The actress contained her LOL'ing and offered her stance on the marriage debate. She said once two people are in love, they can get married whenever they feel like it; it's totally their call. "Listen, love is love. When people fall [into] it, you have a very hard time talking people out of it."

Goldberg continued, "And sometimes, you just have to let them do what they do," responding to Hostin's claims she won't let her kids get married before thirty, per Decider. "When we were kids, there was a standard women had to follow," the comedian revealed.

"You became a parent, and you worked. I never knew women who didn't work. I never knew women who did not work every day," she concluded. Previously, Goldberg laughed at a dead body, reported Entertainment Weekly. "The best thing to do, you have to try to get up and leave — covering it doesn't help," she detailed her habit of laughing at inappropriate times.

More from Inquisitr

Joy Behar Takes a Cryptic Dig at ‘The View’ as Whoopi Goldberg Asks if She Should Quickly ‘Move On’

‘The View’ Fans Predict Host Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Retirement’ From Talk Show: “Everyone Is Replaceable”