10 Legendary Rockstars Who Absolutely Admire Taylor Swift And Applaud Her Talent

A versatile singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, renowned for her enthralling lyrics and fantastic voice, has risen as a dominant force in the music industry. Currently, she's captivating global audiences with her Eras Tour. Over more than a decade, she's earned stature as one of the most triumphant and impactful artists of our era. Swift garners admiration and respect from all corners of Hollywood, with music icons like Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carole King, and Dolly Parton lauding her exceptional songwriting.

1. Billy Joel

Following his presence at the Tampa, Florida Eras Tour performance, Billy Joel expressed that Taylor Swift stands shoulder to shoulder with the most renowned band in history. "The only thing I can compare it to is the phenomenon of Beatlemania," According to his statement to the New York Times. The singer who sang We Didn't Start the Fire had previously referred to Swift as the Beatles of her time: "Taylor is also a very talented girl and she's productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she's huge, You have to give her high marks, She knows music and she knows how to write. She's like that generation's Beatles."

2. Stevie Nicks

In a recent Atlanta concert, Stevie Nicks openly commended Swift for penning You're On Your Own, Kid, the fifth song on her latest album Midnights. Nicks remarked that the track captures "the sadness of how I feel," reflecting the loss of her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie. "Never an argument in our entire 47 years. Never, When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself," she said, as reported by Business Insider.

3. Paul McCartney

Featured together on a 2020 Rolling Stone cover, Paul McCartney delved into Swift's songwriting process for Folklore. He specifically praised Peace, the 14th track. McCartney had intended to invite Swift for a duet of Shake It Off at his canceled Glastonbury performance due to the pandemic. A fan for years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 2018 solo track Who Cares was influenced by Swift and her ability to forge intimate connections through music. "I was thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it's sort of a sisterly thing, And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, 'Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?' Then I say, 'Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well... I do,'" McCartney told the BBC.

4. Carole King

"Over the years, I have known some great songwriters and I have also known some great singers and performers. It's rare to see all those talents in one person. Taylor Swift. She is one of the only modern pop artists whose name appears as the sole songwriter in her song credits. Her lyrics resonate across all generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary," Carole said at the 2019 American Music Awards while presenting Swift with the Artist of the Decade award. Twenty-four months later, Swift paid tribute to King's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction by performing Will You Love Me Tomorrow, a rendition that moved King to tears. Subsequently, King expressed gratitude to Swift for "carrying the torch forward."

5. Dolly Parton

Upon receiving the hitmaker award at Billboard's 2020 Women in Music gathering, Dolly Parton seized an opportunity to acknowledge "all of the wonderful women in show business that write all of these wonderful songs." "Cindy Walker, who wrote some of the greatest songs ever, and of course Loretta Lynn, wonderful wonderful songwriter. And this day in time, of course, Taylor Swift, she's just right up there, probably number one. I think it's so important that we acknowledge the women that write and sing in country music. And I think it's also very important that they take control of their own business," Parton said.

6. Jon Bon Jovi

During the quarantine period in 2020, Rolling Stone asked Jon Bon Jovi about the music he had been listening to. "I gravitate to the artists I know, but you do stumble onto someone and think the future of the music business is certainly in great hands, Taylor Swift is going to be here for as long as she chooses to be. She's growing as a person. She's growing as an artist. This thing she did with that guy from The National, bravo to her for taking a shot like that," Bon Jovi commented on Swift's album Folklore, which features a minimalistic sound and was mostly produced by Aaron Dessner of The National.

7. Bruce Springsteen

After Midnights came out, Bruce Springsteen lauded Swift as "exceptionally talented." Speaking with Howard Stern, he praised her writing skills and his familiarity with her producer, Jack Antonoff, noting their excellent record-making. Springsteen mentioned his daughter's strong admiration for Swift's music, enjoying her reactions to new releases. He also emphasized the ongoing creation of remarkable music and the joy it brings listeners.

8. Shania Twain

Backing Swift amid her public conflict with Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, Shania Twain expressed her endorsement. In 2019, she conveyed to USA Today that she strongly supports Taylor, finding her exceptionally brilliant. Twain labeled the notion of an artist not owning their music as "ridiculous." After three years, Twain commemorated Swift's achievement of becoming the female artist with the highest number of weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. This accomplishment surpassed Twain's own previous record. "The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations," Twain posted on Twitter., calling Swift "unstoppable."

9. Ringo Starr

In 2009, Ringo Starr included Swift's You Belong With Me in his list of favored songs, alongside classics such as Bob Dylan's "When the Deal Goes Down" and Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel." "I love Taylor Swift, that's just how I am, I love her," Starr told ABC. Recently, he named Swift "the biggest star in the world."

10. Kobe Bryant

In a 2019 interview on "The Jordan Harbinger Show," the NBA star, who has since passed away, openly expressed his unwavering admiration for Swift. "I think it's important to listen to people who do great things, Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. It's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a No. 1 album with a better album, I don't care if you like her music or if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing. It's frightening stuff. It's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. I try to learn from it as much as I can. You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It's impossible."

