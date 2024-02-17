Gwen Stefani Accused Of Forcing Husband Blake Shelton Into an Unfamiliar Musical Genre

Former contestants of The Voice and real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton unveiled a fresh collaboration in February 2024. On February 5th, Stefani officially revealed the title of their latest single alongside her husband, Shelton, titled Purple Irises. However, some fans criticized Stefani, accusing her of pushing Shelton into unfamiliar musical territory.

The highly-anticipated duet of the celebrity couple, Purple Irises, has been released, according to The US Sun. Dropping their collaborative effort at midnight, fans were quick to observe the alternative sound of the song, which aligns more closely with Stefani's musical style.

Following Shelton's Instagram post sharing the single, a portion of his followers criticized him for agreeing to Stefani's musical style. In the comment section of his post, one person wrote, "I really miss the old Blake Shelton. He used to be bad a**! Now he sings about flowers." Another user wrote, "This seems too forced. Just doesn’t seem like him at all." Nevertheless, as reported by Rolling Stone, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, has teamed up on numerous duets throughout the years. Stefani has lent her vocals to several of Shelton's country tracks, while Shelton reciprocated by joining Stefani for the Christmas song You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017.

Amidst discussions about the tone of the new song, fans are now delving into its lyrics and potential meanings, particularly in light of ongoing rumors about the couple's marriage. A recently shared online video clip offers insight into some of the lyrics, hinting at possible hidden contexts within the song. Additionally, Stefani herself shared a clip showcasing her and Shelton recording a segment of the song in the studio. The lyrics were, "But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you. If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/Don't let 'em change your mind."

The lyrics containing mentions of the fear of losing someone and discussions of heartbreak have sparked speculation about a deeper significance. Stefani appears to be subtly addressing the rumors, sharing cryptic images and messages on her Instagram. Most recently, she showcased a beautiful vase filled with purple irises basking in the sunlight by a window. A plain note on a card rested against the glass vase, adding to the intrigue. It read, "To, Pretty Girl. Love, Blake." On the other hand, numerous fans expressed joy over the song and celebrated the love evident between the captivating couple.

Despite this, there's ongoing speculation about the status of Stefani and Shelton's marriage, fueled by their apparent time spent apart. Adding to the intrigue, Stefani is scheduled to join her No Doubt bandmates for a special performance at Coachella later this year.

Regarding this, she said, “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.” Furthermore, Shelton has been preparing for his upcoming tour. Therefore, an insider recently disclosed that their busy schedules have made it increasingly challenging for them to carve out quality time together.